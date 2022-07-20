ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

Proposed Grand Jurors for the 2022-2023 Term

By Press Release
sierrawave.net
 1 day ago

We are still looking for at least four (4) more Civil Grand. Juror for...

sierrawave.net

Comments / 0

Related
sierrawave.net

Mono County Supervisors Appoints Christopher Mokracek as Interim Director of Emergency Management

On Tuesday, the Mono County Board of Supervisors adopted a Resolution approving an employment contract with Chief Christopher Mokracek as Mono County’s first Interim Director of Emergency Management. Under direction of the County Administrative Officer, the Director of Emergency Management is responsible for managing Mono County’s Office of Emergency...
MONO COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

City of Bishop Accepting Applications for Assistant Finance Director

The City of Bishop is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Finance Director. The Assistant Finance Director is a mid-management position reporting to the City Administrator that will assist in the overall planning, organization, and management of the Finance Department; assist with the preparation of the City’s annual budget; perform responsible technical accounting and budget work in the preparation, maintenance, and processing of accounting records and financial transactions; research and development of revenue and expenditure forecasting; assist in the preparation of the City’s financial statements and audits; and perform a wide variety of responsible work in benefits administration and other related duties as required.
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

Dennis Mattinson, Weather 7-20-2022

Today our attention turns back to Summer, with dry (no t-storms) and hot conditions. This will occur as the subtropical Four Corners high wobbles Westward (nudged there but strong low pressure over the PACNW) and recentering over Northern AZ. So that ridge shifting Westward will do nothing for our temps but up, with 102° in Bishop Thursday. Looking ahead, WPC Cluster Analysis and some model ensemble metograms are favoring our hot ridge to be pushed East by a trough working its way onshore. More on this in tomorrow’s forecast..DMATT.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bishop, CA
City
Olancha, CA
Local
California Government
Bishop, CA
Government
City
Lone Pine, CA
thesungazette.com

Thousands may lose access to local hospitals beginning Aug. 1

TULARE – Thousands of people living in and around the city of Tulare may not have access to their local hospital next month. Adventist Health, which operates the only hospital in Tulare, and Anthem Blue Cross, the largest health insurer in the state, have until midnight on Aug. 1, 2022 to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates. If they can’t, Central Valley residents covered by Anthem won’t be able to afford visits to Adventist medical centers in Tulare, Hanford, Selma and Reedley. Adventist’s Central Valley network of medical facilities sees more than 1 million patients per year. The agreement was originally set to expire at midnight on July 18 but both parties agreed to a two-week extension to continue negotiations.
TULARE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled California's Kern County on Thursday evening. It hit the community of Ridgecrest at about 6:20 pm, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake's epicenter was 7.8 miles northeast of the community, the same place that was left reeling from a...
RIDGECREST, CA
kibskbov.com

Fairview Fire Update from the BVFD

At 2:45 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, the Bishop Fire Department was dispatched to Fairview Circle for a. structure fire. When the first unit arrived at the scene, three structures were already fully engulfed, with. fire rapidly spreading into the nearby brush and neighboring residences due to windy, dry conditions.
BISHOP, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy