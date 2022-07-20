Police: 2 injured, 1 critical, after shooting on Mangrove Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were hospitalized following a shooting in Norfolk late Tuesday evening.

There is still limited information however, police confirmed the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries and a woman sustained non life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

