In loving memory, we celebrate our mother, Marilyn “Molly” Jean Boehm as we bring her back “Home” to rest in peace with our father, Robert, and brother, Pete. Molly was born in Bellevue, Iowa, on September 14, 1926, to Samuel Philly McClave, and Louise Katherine Kroack. She lived in Bellevue and Gordons Ferry, Iowa, in her early years and spent her growing years in Mabel, Minnesota. She moved to La Crescent at the age of 17 and graduated from Central High School in La Crosse in 1944.

LA CRESCENT, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO