Q My ex-husband was abusive to me and our four children during my marriage. It wasn’t until after our divorce that I was told that this highly respected clergyman could be described as an ‘altruistic narcissist’ – admired and liked by everyone outside the home, but unpredictable and violent to his family. We still struggle with the confusing aftermath, and my three grown-up daughters and son are split into two sides – with me in the middle. My son sees his father as a ‘best mate’ and believes more care and attention should be given to him – and blames his sisters for their reluctance in getting more involved. Their father complains of being misunderstood and of needing more help now that he’s 76 and alone. Is it best to listen and not say anything to my son about his father’s abusive behaviour, which he now seems to ignore, or to explain his sisters’ point of view? My son never wants to see his sisters unless his dad suggests it.

