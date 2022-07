Sweltering summer temperatures could not stop the second annual Florida Keys Brew BQ as it returned to Marathon Community Park on July 16-17. The Keys’ premier celebration of smoked meat did not disappoint, with 24 craft beers available for tasting as attendees devoured more than 7,000 pounds of barbecue over the weekend. This year, the People’s Choice category added a new “flavor” to the amateur competition, which saw 10 pitmasters go head-to-head as they prepared their best briskets on Saturday, followed by a rib competition on Sunday. With more than 1,500 public tasting tickets sold, the Marathon Chamber of Commerce answered the public’s calls for an opportunity to sample some of the finest local barbecue recipes in the Keys – and declare their favorites.

