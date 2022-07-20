ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Council passes resolution to pay travel costs for abortions

By Allie Lynch
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Council has voted to work around the state’s abortion ban.

The council passed a resolution Tuesday that now asks the Metro Employee Benefits Board to look at whether employees can be reimbursed for the costs to travel for an abortion.

MNPD: ‘We are not abortion police’

The second part of this resolution asks for the costs to be covered if they are not already.

The resolution passed with only one council member who decided not to vote.

Council members say this resolution is a push for action.

This resolution could impact around 15,000 metro employees.

Metro council also asked police a few weeks ago to make abortion cases the “lowest priority.”

Comments / 6

Ryan Mcarthur
1d ago

why should people's tax dollars be used to let someone go and commit murder? how about you use our tax dollars to fix the roads, plumbing, network, entice companies ro build their plant here in Tennessee etc... we have over 7 million people living in Tennessee and not all of the capable working people have jobs. fix that first before you pay someone to commit murder.

Reply
7
Brandon Watters
1d ago

It's a amazing an illegal has more rights and benefits then an unborn child. Guess metro officials don't have the IQ to understand adoption.

Reply
4
J Dubya
1d ago

Wow. Hard to believe that Nashville voters are pleased with their excessively high taxes being used for this.

Reply
6
 

