Iowa State

Iowa power grid in normal conditions despite heat

KCCI.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the hot weather on its way, Iowans are left wondering if the state could...

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

Drought conditions worsen after recent heat in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The recent hot weather has worsened Iowa’s drought conditions. The new drought monitor map released on Thursday shows that 47% of Iowa is suffering from abnormally dry conditions or is in some form of drought. That number is up 2% from one week ago.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

'Rail bikes' attraction opens in Boone Thursday

BOONE, Iowa — Iowans will get a chance Thursday to go on a ride that's the first of its kind in the Midwest. KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh got to try it out earlier this month. Rail Explorers is taking over some of Boone's tracks for a new attraction. The Boone Railroad goes right over part of the Des Moines River Valley known as Bass Point Creek High Trestle.
BOONE, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
hamburgreporter.com

Iowa DOT seeks comments on propsed Iowa 2 bridge projects

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for three proposed bridge replacement projects on Iowa 2 east of I-29. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2024. Through traffic on Iowa 2 will be detoured using U.S. 275 and I-29 to the south through the town...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Downward Trend For Average Fuel Prices In Iowa Continue

According to data released by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa, the downward trend for motor fuel prices continued over the past week. As of Wednesday, July 20, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $4.24, down 22 cents from last week but $1.25 higher than one year ago. The national average was $4.47 per gallon, a 16-cent drop over the previous seven days. Retail diesel prices declined by 11 cents per gallon to $5.16. In July 2021, retail diesel averaged just $3.12. Iowa remained below the national average for diesel, which stood at $5.50. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.16 per gallon. Natural gas prices bucked the trend and jumped $1.25 to $7.96 per MMBtu at the Henry Hub reporting site.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa sees record number of new businesses registered

DES MOINES, Iowa — A record number of new businesses were registered in Iowa during the 2022 fiscal year. More than 33,000 new businesses registered with the Iowa Secretary of State's office this year. That beats the previous record by about 100. “Despite rising inflation and supply chain disruptions,...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

How Iowa’s corn makes it feel even hotter

DES MOINES, IOWA — The summer heat is peaking here in Iowa as temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s at many points this week and next. But did you know that the corn can make it feel hotter? Just like humans, corn needs water to survive. When humans exercise or work outdoors in […]
DES MOINES, IA
#Power Grid#Hot Weather#Iowans#Kcci
KCCI.com

Help Wanted: These 5 occupations are most needed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 90,000 jobs are posted on theIowa Works website, and a listing of the top 25 postings shows there is a great need for nurses and truck drivers. Registered nurses make up the top spot, with nearly 4,800 jobs posted. The state has need for...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Iowa is third best in the contiguous U.S. for pandemic recovery

(The Center Square) – Iowa’s pandemic recovery is the third best among contiguous U.S. states, according to a new analysis from Top Agency. Top Agency’s 2022 Pandemic Recovery Index ranks data points across 23 key metrics, organized into three key indicators of economic recovery: consumer confidence, job market strength and COVID-19 safety. Consumer confidence accounted for half of states’ scores.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa reports highest number of positive COVID-19 tests in months

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheIowa Department of Public Health says the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa has risen yet again. IDPH reports 6,627 positive tests have been recorded in the past 7 days, which is the highest it's been in months. In April, the state was reporting...
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Radio Iowa

More Iowa cities are asking residents to conserve water

With another hot day ahead and forecast highs mostly in the 90s all week, Sioux City is joining the growing list of Iowa communities that are asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water. City utilities director Brad Puetz is launching an immediate odd-even irrigation schedule and says lawns should...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

A Small, Strange Iowa Road Trip

I'm proposing a small, strange road trip. Stay with me. Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein designed The Grotto of the Redemption from the story of shepherds who carved places of worship into caves and crevices, then decked them out with icons. Thus, grotto has come to mean “a holy place.”
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Have You Driven on Iowa’s Hidden Rollercoaster Road?

The Hawkeye State is full of hidden surprises only those who call the area home know about. One such surprise is a road that more than lives up to its name. It's the type of gravel road that almost nobody travels on anymore. But for those who do, it can be the ride of a lifetime.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Lumber damages dozens of vehicles along Iowa interstate

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pickup truck that lost its load on Interstate 80-35 near 86th Street damaged a dozen vehicles this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the pickup was hauling lumber westbound when the lumber fell out. Vehicles following behind the pickup struck the wood. According to...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

State Auditor, Rob Sand, Scheduled For Several Stops In Western Iowa Thursday

State Auditor, Rob Sand, is making several stops in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) as he travels the state on his annual Townhall Tour. Sand begins the day in Mills County in Glenwood with visits to Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties before heading to Missouri Valley City Park in Harrison County. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sand will speak with constituents about his office’s work and showcase areas where they have saved Iowa taxpayers money by rooting out misuse of public funds and implementing the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Townhall Tour takes Sand next to Harlan in Shelby County, where he will give a similar presentation from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Potters Park. Sand is in Audubon at Albert the Bull Park from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and finishes the day in Atlantic at Atlantic City Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each town hall is open for the public to attend.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

DNR warns water may not be safe at multiple Iowa beaches

POLK CITY, IOWA — Iowans looking to escape the heat this week are being greeted by warnings at nearly a dozen state beaches saying “swimming not recommended” or “swimming discouraged” due to high levels of E. coli in the water. “Routine water quality monitoring is conducted at all of the State Park beaches and many […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Keep Dropping In Iowa

(UNDATED) – Gasoline prices continue to drop across Iowa. Today’s (Monday) figures from Triple-A shows the average price of regular-unleaded in Iowa is four dollars, 37 cents a gallon — that’s 16 cents a gallon cheaper than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price today is also cheaper than then current national average of four-52 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at four-oh-five a gallon. The most expensive is in northwest Iowa’s Clay County at four-63 a gallon.
IOWA STATE

