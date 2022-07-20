Gulfport Business owners upset with parking situation speak at City Council meeting

Local shelters are beyond capacity and working with few resources. Learn how you can help through volunteering, donating or adopting. How can you say “no” to this face?. MISSY, a five-month-old Cur/Pittie mix, was dumped at our shelter after hours with absolutely no regard for her safety or well-being. If you are familiar with Texas Flat Road, you may know that we are located on a busy highway traveled daily by 18-wheelers. Missy definitely had a guardian angel watching over her. She is shy and gentle and seems way too serious for her tender age. But she is very playful, friendly, and loving with her kennel mate, another pup around her age. She seeks out affection and wants nothing more than to curl up in our volunteers' laps and soak up all the love she can.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO