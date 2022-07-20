ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Gulfport Business owners upset with parking situation speak at City Council meeting

By Ansley Brent
wxxv25.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness owners in Downtown Gulfport are making sure their voices are heard. After the Gulfport City Council went through their agenda, the floor was open for speakers who attended the meeting. The speakers get a total of...

www.wxxv25.com

thegazebogazette.com

Pass Approves Payment for Infrastructure Costs of St. Paul Development

With a 4-1 approval vote at the Board of Aldermen regular meeting on Tuesday, July 19, the city of Pass Christian approved payment for the first infrastructure cost in the development of the former St. Paul’s Catholic Church/School property that belonged to the Diocese of Biloxi. Entrepreneur and Owner...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs closes on Front Beach property for new events center

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is one step closer to having a $13 million development come to life on Front Beach. Monday, the city closed the deal to buy the old Fayard property for $1.3 million. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the city and the county split the cost of the purchase, and that none of the city’s $2.78 million GOMESA funding was used for the purchase.
WLOX

Jeffrey Hulum wins District 119 special election

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport community leader is heading to Jackson after Tuesday’s special election. Jeffrey Hulum III won the special election to represent District 119 in the state legislature, securing 844 votes over opponent Gary Fredericks. “I look at it like the people have spoken and the...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Coast Coliseum adding beach parking

If you’re driving along Highway 90 in Biloxi, you may notice some work going on at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The coliseum is working with W.C. Fore Trucking, Inc. to develop the area west of the Coliseum on Highway 90 into a 500 plus space parking lot. Coliseum Executive...
BILOXI, MS
Gulfport, MS
WLOX

Church voices concerns over library books about gender

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A local church is voicing concerns over some of the books at the Margaret S. Sherry Memorial Library in Biloxi. Members of the Covenant of Peace Church brought their concerns to city council members. They claim some books about gender are targeting children. The director of...
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

Hospital system sale would eliminate $150 million in taxpayer funded debt

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Jackson County supervisors say a merger of Singing River Health System with another hospital system isn’t a viable option and are continuing the process which they hope will result in an outright sale of county-owned SRHS. “A merger is not really financially feasible for the county,”...
bslshoofly.com

Shelter Crisis in Hancock County

Local shelters are beyond capacity and working with few resources. Learn how you can help through volunteering, donating or adopting. How can you say “no” to this face?. MISSY, a five-month-old Cur/Pittie mix, was dumped at our shelter after hours with absolutely no regard for her safety or well-being. If you are familiar with Texas Flat Road, you may know that we are located on a busy highway traveled daily by 18-wheelers. Missy definitely had a guardian angel watching over her. She is shy and gentle and seems way too serious for her tender age. But she is very playful, friendly, and loving with her kennel mate, another pup around her age. She seeks out affection and wants nothing more than to curl up in our volunteers' laps and soak up all the love she can.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Traffic concerns heighten in Ocean Springs

According to city officials, medical marijuana cultivation is only allowed in agricultural or industrial zones. Leaders hope to approve hiring a new police officer within minutes. Gulfport School District trains for active shooting ahead of new school year. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. About 870 teachers, staff and faculty members...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ft. Bayou bridge stuck in upright position

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in western Jackson County should allow extra time to get around town Tuesday afternoon. MDOT says the Ft. Bayou drawbridge is temporarily stuck in the upright position as of 3:49 p.m. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route while crews work to fix...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hulum wins special election for Mississippi House seat

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Voters in south Mississippi have filled an empty seat in the state House of Representatives. Military veteran Jeffrey Hulum III won a special election Tuesday in House District 119 in Harrison County. He defeated Gary Fredericks, president of the Gulfport branch of the NAACP. Candidates run without party labels in Mississippi […]
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Rededicating the Judy Toups Trail in Vancleave

The Judy Toups Trail in Vancleave was rededicated this morning. The Pascagoula River Basin Alliance, or PRBA, held the ceremony along with members from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. The trail was originally established and dedicated in 2004, but has been expanded with new signage. It honors...
VANCLEAVE, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs July Sidewalk Sale

This Friday and Saturday, the businesses of Downtown Ocean Springs will be offering big discounts to customers who come through their doors. Here to tell us more about the July Sidewalk Sale is Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cynthia Sutton.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Goodwill Express Donation Station drive-up donation event in Gautier

Did you know that you don’t have to go to a Goodwill store in order to donate items?. The City of Gautier is the first municipality on the Gulf Coast to partner with Goodwill to host a community express donation station. The donation drive is located on the southwest corner of the Singing River Mall property.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

A variety of viruses are circulating on the Gulf Coast this summer

After nearly a month of being open, it's now closed tonight from 10pm to 5am following a malfunction. Keesler Federal Credit Union is working to ease the strain on thousands of families across the coast as the new school year approaches. Gulfport teachers prepare for second term of year-round school.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

McAlister’s Deli offering free tea Thursday

Tomorrow is a special day for tea lovers, McAlister’s Deli is offering customers a free cup of tea. The deal is only available Thursday and limits one tea per person for in-store pickup or four orders of tea when ordered through the website or app. Teas available for free...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Cannabis cultivation facility could be approved in Gautier

Leaders hope to approve hiring a new police officer within minutes. Gulfport School District trains for active shooting ahead of new school year. About 870 teachers, staff and faculty members of the Gulfport School District attended safety training courses at Gulfport High School on Tuesday. Traffic concerns heighten in Ocean...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi School District principal charged with fraud

WXXV News 25 has learned that a Biloxi school principal is behind bars today after her arrest at one of the schools. Melissa Dawn Nance, 56, was arrested during meetings as the school district prepared for the upcoming school year. She is listed on the Nichols Elementary School website as the principal.
wxxv25.com

Jackson County CASA distributing school supplies to CASA families

Jackson County CASA is hosting its back-to-school supply pick up now through Thursday. Supplies were donated from community members and now CASA is distributing them to CASA families to help them prepare for the new school year. Books, clothes, baby items, toys, hygiene products, and more are available for children...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

