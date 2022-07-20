ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Sentimental items still missing after home burglary

By Jacqueline Aguilar
 1 day ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Almost one month and still no arrests in a Yuma burglary where many priceless items were taken.

The owners are still holding out hope they will be returned.

Teresa Philips, the victim of a home burglary is speaking out about what was taken from her.

She’s angry because priceless jewelry gifted by her late husband was stolen.

Not only did they break in, but they spray-painted her exterior and interior surveillance cameras, broke the doggie door to get inside and stole eight guns.

“My wedding ring from my late husband, my rings from my grandmother," said Philips. "I’d really like to have it back, but I don’t think I will. I don’t know what to say, it just makes me sick.”

Since Philips was out of town at the time of the burglary, her son was checking in on her home.

He quickly noticed things out of place when he went inside the morning after.

“And so, towels were strewn around here and they noticed the doggy door had been popped and was laying on the floor, that was their first indication," said Philips.

We checked in with the Yuma police department.

Officers tell us they've responded to 104 home burglaries as of July 19th, already more than last year.

And not far from the 130 burglaries reported in 2020.

Apps like Nextdoor or Neighbors can help keep your neighborhood safe and alert, you're able to share any pictures or videos with anyone nearby who also has the app.

