ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Medinah Temple set to house temporary Chicago casino

By Shannon Halligan
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjVKi_0glgCHCp00

CHICAGO — Bally’s Chicago casino is slated to take over the Medinah Temple, albeit temporarily, representatives announced Tuesday.

Unveiling the plan for the landmark building, Tuesday’s presentation focused on the preservation of the historic strucutre. Several questions about the move remain, however.

WATCH: River West site chosen for Bally’s casino

“The importance of how Medinah Temple is to the community, we understand that. It is a marvelous historic building that we value, admire and respect,” said Joyen Vakil, senior vice president of design and development for Bally’s.

In response to local’s concerns about what the temporary residence means for the building, Vakil says, “We are making sure that the building doesn’t get impacted, the façade of the building is not impacted. We are making literally no changes to the outside of the building with the exception of changing the signs where the Bloomingdale sign existed.”

Bally’s River West casino plan gets mixed City Council reaction

Despite Tuesday’s announcement, there’s still unease the permanent site set to open in River West sometime in 2026. The city says it aims to address public safety and traffic studies at a meeting in the coming months.

“There were a lot of questions about traffic, a lot of questions about parking, a lot of questions about the disruption of being a 24/7 business and impact of road closures during construction,” said Martina Hone, Chicago Chief Engagement Officer.

A temporary casino at the Medinah Temple location could be open for up to three years. The city plans to hold another hearing on August 4th to present development plans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Bally’s temporary casino renovations will begin soon

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Here’s What Bally’s Temporary Casino At Medinah Temple Could Look Like: Medinah Temple, a landmark, won’t see changes to its exterior if it hosts the temporary casino — but its three-story interior will be renovated, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

2022 Stimulus updates for Chicago

hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
CHICAGO, IL
viatravelers.com

13 Best Things to do on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

Are you searching for things to do on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile? Maybe you’re overwhelmed by the sheer number of things there are to do on the Magnificent Mile?. After all, the 13-block stretch offers more than 50 popular attractions and historic landmarks along with hotels, restaurants, entertainment, and shops on Miracle Mile (as it’s sometimes called, along with the Mag Mile).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Medinah, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Bloomingdale, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Medinah, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Chicago in 2022

Chicago is a fantastic place to eat out because of the vast array of restaurants serving cuisines from across the globe. An increasingly popular option is sushi restaurants, as more people than ever fall in love with the cooking style, ingredients, and flavors of Japanese cuisine. Finally, where can you get the best sushi in Chicago if you are eating out in the city? There is something for everyone, regardless of whether you prefer a casual sushi restaurant or a fine dining sushi restaurant. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Chicago in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Avondale residence damaged in fire

CHICAGO — Emergency crews battled a fire on the city’s North Side Thursday. Fire engines responded to a residence near West Wellington and North Sawyer in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. Streets in the area are blocked off. No word on any injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Bally#The Medinah Temple#City Council
NBC Chicago

Chicago Art Institute's Iconic Lions— Now ‘Shinier' — Return Home

The Art Institute of Chicago’s iconic bronze lions returned to their pedestals Tuesday after getting their first deep-clean in nearly 21 years. After spending a month in Forest Park getting steamed and treated with wax, the pair were returned shortly after noon to their home outside the museum via flatbed truck and placed back on the perches they’ve occupied along Michigan Avenue almost uninterrupted for nearly 130 years.
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

This Is Illinois’ Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Factory-built homes grace Chicago's West Side

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Some factory-built, or modular, homes are helping revitalize a stretch of the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Real Estate broker Annette Shelton tells WBBM Newsradio that. the townhomes on "Harrison Row" on the 2800 block of West Harrison show the often overlooked potential of the West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
ilikeillinois.com

Chicago named Second Best City in the World

According to Time Out’s annual survey that ranks the best cities in the world, Chicago was named second on the list in 2022, not only to live in but as to visit. The qualities that caused Chicago to soar to the top of the list included aspects such as local food and drink, culture scenes, friendliness, affordability and livability.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
WGN News

Made in Illinois, helping the globe: Amazon delivery vans go electric

CHICAGO — Amazon, one of the world’s largest corporations, is taking bold steps to combat climate change in Chicago.  The company unveiled a new fleet of electric vehicles in the city’s Pullman neighborhood Thursday with a promise to reduce the it’s giant carbon footprint.   The delivery vans are made by Rivian, a company known as […]
CHICAGO, IL
rtands.com

Third track construction ready to begin in Chicago suburb

Geneva, Ill., has been waiting for a third rail to be constructed for quite some time, and officials said the project should begin next month. The third track on the Union Pacific/Metra West Line will start at Kress Road in West Chicago and end at Peck Road in Geneva. The 6-mile line will be 20 ft south of existing tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Biggest Bounce House in the World is Coming to a Chicago Suburb This Weekend, And it's Not Just For Kids

The Guinness-certified 'World's Largest Bounce House' is bouncing across the country this summer, with a stop in a Chicago suburb this weekend and next. 'The Big Bounce America,' which features four massive, inflatable attractions will inflate inflate in Rolling Meadows, about 35 miles northwest of Chicago at Busse Forest Park, July 22-24 and July 29-31.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

2919 N HARLEM Avenue #211

Secure condo complex with elevator, east side of Harlem between Diversey and Belmont. 2 bd/2 bth condo, master bedroom with private bath. In-unit washer/dryer, indoor heated garage space and storage, huge *rare* balcony for outdoor entertaining and dining. Unit does not face Harlem Ave, quiet and private. Freshly painted, newly installed luxury vinyl plank flooring. 1-month security deposit required. Non-refundable credit check $85. Move-in $175, move-out $175. Tenant doesn't pay heat and water.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 30, critical after shooting in River North

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in River North. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 10-100 block of West Illinois Street. Authorities said police responded to shots fired and found the man who had been shot in the stomach and torso. According to police, the man […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy