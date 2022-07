[MIAMI] — Experience one of the most revered classical guitar musicians of the culture, film composer, maestro and award-winning Amos Coulanges along with international songstress Kecita Chenard and Cecilia Maldonado who will be performing on Saturday, July 23rd at 5:00 pm at the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Hub at 3472 Northeast 5th Avenue #Unit 8 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 with a special screening of the critically acclaimed and award-winning short film, inspired by true events, The Sweetest Girl.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO