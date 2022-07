Hawaiian Luau & Lunch. Seniors join us for a Hawaiian Luau and lunch. Featuring Hula Dancers, Ukulele singer and Hawaiian drummers. On the menu: Ham, potato salad, pineapple, garden salad and dessert. Entertainment and lunch will be served in the main dining hall or Front Meeting room. FREE. Pre-registration required. Seniors can register at the Center. For more information please call Center 817-295-6611.

BURLESON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO