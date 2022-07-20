ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

New splash pad proposed for OK Ward Park

By Cole Sams
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zt6Wj_0glg9OS400

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Kids in Pocatello and Chubbuck could be getting a new attraction.

Thanks to a community partnership between Pocatello's Parks and Recreation Department and Idaho Central Credit Union, a new splash pad may be on the way soon to OK Ward Park.

"We currently don't have a splash pad," said Parks and Recreation Director John Banks. "Splash pads tend to be very, very popular with the community. A good gathering place for family members and youngsters."

ICCUwould donate $400,000 to the project.

It would be built near Brooklyn's Playground, one of the area's most popular attractions for families.

"We thought that OK Ward Park with Brooklyn's Playground would be the perfect location, because a splash pad could feed into the kids using the playground and vice versa."

Banks says the new splash pad could also draw a large crowd.

"We're planning for about 2700 square feet of usable space and amenities that can easily accommodate roughly 100 youngsters out there at a time," Banks said.

If the city council approves the project at their council meeting on Thursday, bids will begin in the fall and construction would start in 2023.

"We think that this is going to be an amenity that's one of the more popular in the city for decades to come," Banks said.

The post New splash pad proposed for OK Ward Park appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

67th annual Sidewalk Art Festival set for this weekend in new location

IDAHO FALLS — The Eagle Rock Art Guild is holding its annual Sidewalk Art Festival this weekend at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. The festival is a free, family-friendly event featuring artists from across the west. The festival draws around 15,000 attendees every year and is a major event for the local art community. This year’s show offers food, fun and many, many art pieces available at various price ranges.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Groundbreaking for new Pocatello town square set for Thursday

POCATELLO — Thursday morning marks the groundbreaking for a project that will transform a full city block in Historic Downtown Pocatello adjacent to Simplot Square into a new town square. The $1.57 million project — complete with a park, playground and performance stage — is several years in the making and was described by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad as a game changer when the City Council put its stamp of approval on the endeavor in December. ...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chubbuck, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
City
Banks, ID
City
Chubbuck, ID
Pocatello, ID
Lifestyle
Post Register

City of Ammon hosts movies in McCowin Park

Bring your families, blankets, lawn chairs and snacks — the city of Ammon is hosting its free Movies in the Park event two more times this summer. With the help of Rocky Mountain Power, Idaho Central Credit Union and Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, Ammon continues to put on its annual event at McCowin Park, 3000 Southwick Lane.
AMMON, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why The Most Dangerous City in Idaho is Close to Where You Live

Living in Idaho, most of us feel pretty safe. The population is similar to or less than most major cities in the country, and the population is spread across the state with much farmland, mountains, and so much open area. Due to people being spread out and the population not being that much, it leads to less crime and feeling safer. The biggest threats in the state are the wildlife and nature more so than the people in the area. There is still crime, as there is with any place, but it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue. There are still dangerous places, and each state has to have a town that is dubbed, 'the most dangerous.' What town or city in Idaho is the most dangerous that you want to avoid?
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Brooklyn#Local News 8
Idaho State Journal

Longtime Idaho lawmaker Mark Nye passes away

POCATELLO — Longtime Idaho lawmaker Mark Nye of Pocatello has passed away. State Sen. Nye, who was also a well-known local attorney, died of an extended illness Saturday at Portneuf Medical Center. He was 76. “Mark was a loyal friend; he was very dedicated to his profession, his family and his friends,” said his wife, Eva Nye. “Because we lived in Pocatello for so long, he had friends that he...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
eastidahonews.com

Major rebuild of I-15, I-86 system in Pocatello set to begin

POCATELLO — Preliminary work on the Idaho Transportation Department’s project to rebuild the Interestate 15 System Interchange is set to begin. Originally built sixty years ago, the design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life.
KIFI Local News 8

Aubree Ours and 5 first responders receive “life saving award”

It all started as a regular day for Aubree Ours when she started on her route, to deliver meals to the seniors on the Meals On Wheels program. Except when she pulled up onto a home on Rigby's 400 N street something would be different. The post Aubree Ours and 5 first responders receive “life saving award” appeared first on Local News 8.
RIGBY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Things to do this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are a few ideas. Arco is having their Atomic Days Rodeo this weekend. Friday's rodeo (July 15) starts at 7 p.m. Festivities kick off on Saturday, July 16, with a breakfast at 7 a.m. The parade will start at 11 a.m. and there will be plenty of activities up until the rodeo that evening.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy