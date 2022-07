Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, will make free meals available for all students during the 2022-23 school year, according to a BUSD press release. Bonnie Christensen, nutrition services director at BUSD, said in an email the change will provide meals to all district students 18 and younger at no charge. Christensen noted that prior to this change, only qualifying students had access to free or reduced meals, in accordance with the National School Lunch Program.

