ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Officials Identify Man Killed in Crash in Windsor Hills

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a car crash in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Fatal Shooting in South Gate

A man was shot to death in South Gate on Wednesday evening, authorities announced Thursday, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department in the investigation of the shooting. The shooting occurred on the south Long Beach (710) Freeway and Firestone Boulevard...
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed on 710 Freeway in South Gate

South Gate Police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on the 710 Freeway. The shooting occurred Wednesday about 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of 710 Freeway at the Firestone exit. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died Thursday, authorities said.
SOUTH GATE, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Eagle Rock Identified

A pedestrian who was killed on the Ventura (134) Freeway in Eagle Rock was identified Wednesday. Chase Newton, 27, was struck by a motorist who thought the collision was with a large animal, authorities said. The crash was first reported at 11:38 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 134 Freeway just...
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Inglewood, CA
Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Brea, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Inglewood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights

County authorities Thursday identified a man who was found stabbed to death in Boyle Heights. The body of 56-year-old Eduardo Lopez was discovered about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East First Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office, Lopez’s...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Two injured during crash involving shuttle bus at LAX

LOS ANGELES - At least two people were injured during a collision involving a shuttle bus at LAX. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to 1 World Wy. around 12:20 p.m. Thursday for reports of a traffic collision. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Lifeguards help transport critically-injured victims after crash in Malibu

Unable to wait for ambulances, Los Angeles County lifeguards transported multiple critically-injured victims to nearby helicopters. Typically, ambulances would transport victims to awaiting helicopters. However, because of extended wait times, the Los Angeles County Fire Department decided to put the victims in the back of the lifeguards' pickup trucks. The department said that one ambulance was an estimated 50 minutes away.   According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Kanan Dume Road and Zumirez Drive. Crews helped and transported three patients, all of whom were in critical condition. The crash forced officials to close both directions of Kanan Dume Road for two hours.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Northridge#Stocker Street
mynewsla.com

Victim in Commerce Fatal Shooting ID’d

A man who was found shot dead in Commerce was identified by authorities Wednesday. The death was reported at about 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Saybrook Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Deputies from the sheriff’s East Los Angeles station were sent to the...
COMMERCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested After Two-Hour Manhunt in Palmdale

A man is in police custody Thursday in Palmdale after a two-hour search in an apartment complex. Police arrested the suspect just before 2:30 a.m. said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. According to reports from the scene, deputies from the Palmdale...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Injured Battling Flames at South Los Angeles Building

Three firefighters were injured Thursday morning during a fire at a one-story commercial building in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles. One firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a minor non-life threatening injury, according to the LA Fire Department. The two other firefighters returned to work...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
mynewsla.com

Suspected DUI Driver Causes Fatal Crash in Moreno Valley

A motorist suspected of driving under the influence caused a fatal collision with a 33-year-old motorcyclist at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said Wednesday. Byron Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 23, was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Tuesday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter with intoxication and hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury for the death of Mikela Lang of Moreno Valley.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

66-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Lomita

A Silver Alert was activated Tuesday for a missing 66-year-old man last seen in Lomita. Samuel Fraticelli was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday near West 245th Street and Western Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the Silver Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOMITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Shot, Killed Man in Long Beach

Authorities Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally shot a man in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday to the area of the Los Angeles River and Pacific Coast Highway, near the Long Beach (710) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the man down at the scene with multiple gunshots to his lower body, according to the LBPD.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Two killed in fiery crash in Irvine

Two people died after a two-car collision in Irvine over the weekend. The driver of the second car has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.
IRVINE, CA
HeySoCal

Woman falls to her death from bridge in San Pedro

A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had “plummeted to her death” prior to their arrival, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy