The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended Novavax’s two-dose Covid vaccine, paving the way for 3.2 million doses to get shipped to states. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Novavax vaccine for emergency use last week, but the CDC had to sign off before doses could be distributed to the public. An independent advisory panel to the CDC voted unanimously to recommend the vaccine on Tuesday, then CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the panel’s recommendation shortly after.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO