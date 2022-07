Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a balanced, bipartisan state budget for Fiscal Year 2023 that delivers on the kitchen-table issues and does not raise taxes by a dime. The governor signed the budget at The Corner Ballpark, a historic venue that was formerly the home of the Detroit Tigers and in recent years has been the home of the Detroit PAL program, a partnership between law enforcement and local communities on youth sports and enrichment. Today’s budget funds the Detroit PAL program, helping it expand to more communities and serve more kids.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO