EVSC hiring on track for new school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the first day of the new school gets closer, some schools are wondering if they will have enough teachers.

Eyewitness News stopped by the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation (EVSC) to see how they were doing with hiring teachers before the school year. EVSC Chief Communication Officer, Jason Woebkenberg said their hiring is “right on track” but adds there is always room for more.

“Right now we are in pretty good shape. We’re still hiring but we’ve definitely hired a vast majority of our open positions. But we want the best and the brightest and the most dedicated individuals working with the children and families in Evansville and Vanderburgh County, ” said Woebkenberg.

Woebkenberg said they have 2,200 students enrolled for the upcoming school year.

