ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka’s City Council is looking for community input on 2023 budget

By Alyssa Storm
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isgpf_0glg6qGL00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Tuesday night’s Topeka City Council meeting, the first look at the 2023 budget is revealed.

Following in the steps of other successful cities, Topeka leaders have decided, this year, to adopt an “outcome” based budget. This budget’s main focus is to invest in infrastructure, continue to commit to developing neighborhoods and public safety, strategically invest towards quality of life and create good governance and improve fiscal stability.

The City held a series of public information meetings earlier this year to find out what issues residents wanted to see addressed.

The number one request was to lower taxes; the City Council says their finance team has found a way.

“They have now presented us with a one mill levy drop for this budget; I’m hoping further, but we’ll start at one mill,” District 8 councilman and Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, is that we’ve heard citizens say, ‘Can you lower our taxes?’ and we’re making an effort to actually do that.”

The next chance for the public to discuss the proposed budget will be at a special meeting next Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Building. Residents are encouraged to share their ideas and concerns at that time.

To view the proposed budget for 2023, click here. To access the 2023 Citizen’s Guide, click here. To access the 2023 Citizen’s Guide in Spanish, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Lawrence eyes plastic bag ban

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence is considering a ban on single-use plastic bags, on Tuesday night. Commission members and the public discussed the decision on the night of July 19. The City Council received the recently approved recommendation from the Sustainability Advisory Board to ban single-use bags and roll out an educational campaign […]
LAWRENCE, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

Who are the candidates running for chairperson of the Johnson County Commission?

Johnson County’s elected leaders oversee a budget of $1.45 billion and set the direction for a sprawling county of more than 600,000 residents and growing. Governance is vested in the seven-member Johnson County Commission. Six members are elected from districts. The seventh member, the chairperson, is elected to represent the entire county and thus holds the most power. This position is up for election in 2022.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Ukrainian refugees welcomed by Topeka 501 schools

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With summer nearing its end, one Kansas school district is preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees to class this fall. This year, 20 children from Ukraine, refugees from the ongoing war with Russia, will attend Topeka Public Schools. They will go to Jardine Elementary, Jardine Middle School and Topeka High School. The district […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
KCTV 5

Kansas civic groups appeal decision to allow bills to stand as constitutional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Civic groups from around the Sunflower State have appealed the decision of the Court of Appeals to allow two Kansas bills to stand as constitutional. Kansas Appleseed says on Monday, July 18, along with the League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, it appealed the Kansas Court of Appeals’ April decision in League of Women Voters v. Schwab.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Mayor of Topeka chosen for global leadership initiative

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The mayor of Topeka has been selected to participate in a year-long education and professional development program that aims to improve the city’s leadership capabilities. Mayor Mike Padilla is one of 40 mayors from around the world chosen to participate in The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative. The initiative wants to help […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Core First Bank and Trust is July’s Business Unwind location

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held their July Business Unwind social at the newly renovated Core First Bank and Trust headquarters, on Tuesday. “We started the renovations on our main bank in July 2019,” said John Fager, Core First Bank and Trust Executive Vice President. “We had a great group working with us […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#Citizen S Guide
KVOE

Kansas Highway 31 to close between Osage City and US-75 starting next week

Come next week, the Kansas Department of Transportation plans to close part of Kansas Highway 31 just east of Osage City. The closure, which affects K-31 from South Indian Hills Road east to US Highway 75, is part of the K-31 realignment project. Construction is set to begin Monday. Work could continue until early November.
OSAGE CITY, KS
1350kman.com

Riley County COVID cases continue to increase

Riley County remains in the high incidence rate for COVID with over 100 new cases. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County between July 9 – 15. The Incidence Rate is 165.7, keeping the County in the HIGH incidence category with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Blue-green algae watch lifted from Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The blue-green algae watch has been lifted from Lake Shawnee according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Lake Shawnee has been under either a blue-green algae watch or warning since sewage leaked into the water and blue-green algae was discovered back in early June. Now, KDHE says the water is safe again.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Broken glass closes Topeka pool shortly after renovation efforts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pool in the capital city has been closed after vandalism was discovered, on Monday. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, broken glass is present in the Oakland Pool located in the Oakland-Billard Park in Northeast Topeka. Due to the broken glass, the pool will need to be drained a refilled which will take at least two days. The pool will remain closed until it is refilled and the chemicals are balanced.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka non-profit invests in youths with ‘Stuff the Bus’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka non-profit is teaming up with some big names to make sure local students get the gear they need to start school. The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka is working hard to “Stuff The Bus.” They made stops at the Law Enforcement Center and the Mars Wrigley Plant to pick up donated school supplies on July 19. Organizers are asking people to donate in any way they can.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Who is the new chief of police in Wamego? Find out more here

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The City of Wamego has a new chief of police following the controversial termination of former Police Chief Mike Baker. The Wamego Police Department announced that Paul Schliffke will be taking over the position. Schliffke has been involved with law enforcement since 1982 when he graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.
WAMEGO, KS
KVOE

WILLIAM ALLEN WHITE SCHOOL: Public comment meeting set for 2 pm Thursday; Emporia State clarifies available student-teacher positions

Residents who want to voice their concerns about a possible operations pause at Emporia’s William Allen White Elementary will have a chance to do so. The USD 253 Board of Education has slated a special meeting at 2 pm Thursday for the express purpose of hearing public comment, both on the immediate future of William Allen White and the staffing crisis plan. It will precede a special discussion meeting for the board at 3 pm. Both meetings will be at Mary Herbert. Both will be live-streamed on the district’s website, www.usd253.org.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas cattleman indicted for financial crimes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment charging a Kansas cattleman with multiple alleged financial crimes. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, Blaine Schurle, 26, of Barnes, KS was indicted on one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of United States obligations […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy