The Florida Primaries are just about a month away and the race for governor is at the top of many voters minds. According to the most recent RealClear Politics poll, former governor Charlie Crist holds a significant lead over Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried in the Democratic gubernatorial primary race by 17 percentage points. If Crist wins the nomination, the same poll shows current Governor Ron DeSantis is ahead by 8 percentage points.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO