Perry, KS

Hover board crash at Lake Perry’s ‘Party Cove’ reported by Kansas Game Wardens

By Matthew Self
 1 day ago
(file photo)

LAKE PERRY (KSNT) – An incident involving a hover board has Kansas game wardens asking for help from the public.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens division, a boating accident occurred at Perry Lake in the evening on Saturday, July 9. The incident reportedly took place in the area of Sough Creek Bridge, better known to local residents as “Party Cove.”

According to the Game Wardens, the incident involved injuries to a person who may have collided with another vessel or personal watercraft while riding on a water jet pack which is described as being a hover board.

Anyone with information related to this event is asked to call Game Warden Ryan Smidt at 785-256-3619 or Lieutenant Glenn Cannizzaro at 785-256-1206. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843.

