Increasing age limits on tobacco cuts down on teen smoking, CWRU researchers say

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
CLEVELAND — it's been three years since the U.S. upped the age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21. Cleveland did it three years before that, but do those higher age limits cut down on the number of teens smoking?

Case Western Reserve University looked at thousands of high schoolers in Cleveland and surrounding communities both before and after the city increased the age to buy cigarettes.

They found that while cigarette use among teens was going up before the new law, it dropped afterwards. Cigar and e-cigarette use also declined.

"So, when we limit who has access to purchase for them, for those particularly who are younger, then we begin to have a bigger impact that goes beyond that individual level,” said epidemiologist Dr. Erika S. Trapl, Department of Population and Quantitative Health Science, CRWU.

There was also a decrease in the differences in tobacco use among Cleveland teens when looking at race or gender.

cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic expands services at Euclid Hospital

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic is expanding its services at its Euclid Hospital. The move includes outpatient services for cardiology and primary care. Cardiology and primary care were already provided through inpatient services, but this is a major expansion. It includes 16 new exam rooms, now four primary care providers and cardiology providers, stress testing services, and even a solarium.
EUCLID, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

CLE Best Docs: How We Did It: Cleveland's Best Doctors

Here's how we crafted our story and found the data to back it up. The doctors in this feature were selected by Professional Research Services (PRS), which conducted an online peer-review survey of area physicians in Northeast Ohio. Physicians were asked to nominate fellow physicians they deemed the best in their field of practice. Many votes were cast honoring excellence in all fields of medicine. The featured doctors were screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through applicable boards, agencies and rating services.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

New strain causes spike in COVID cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID cases are back on the rise around the nation and here in Cleveland, and doctors say this new strain is causing severe symptoms. “Patients just seem sick with this variant,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How many more unarmed Black men must die before we demand societal change? Tyler Coy

CLEVELAND -- How many injustices by the police will we need to witness before collectively taking responsibility? So often we ask, “Well, did he deserve it?” or, “Well, the police were just doing their job.” These inhumane misconceptions call for robust change in our collective consciousness. No human act calls for the immediate death of an individual by the police. Another devastating act by those tasked with protecting and serving us calls for action and empathy from all of us.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Heating and cooling company offers tips to keep a/c working

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many people are trying to beat this heat by cranking up the A/C. Unfortunately, that sometimes leads to a worse case scenario: a broken unit. President of Sal’s Heating and Cooling, Salvatore Sidoti, says they see an increase in emergency repairs when temperatures creep into the 90′s.
CLEVELAND, OH
