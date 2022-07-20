ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Police Release Video Footage of June Murder Suspect

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect wanted for a murder in June. According to police, on...

CBS Philly

2 Injured By Gunfire, Another Cut By Glass During Shooting In Kensington: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Kensington. Officers responded to Emerald and Madison Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators learned that three people were riding in a 2003 Cadillac when someone shot at them from another vehicle and fled the scene. The victims drove themselves to Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus. A 17-year-old in the car was shot in the right arm and an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest, according to police. They were both placed in stable condition. Police say a 23-year-old man suffered a cut to the head from broken glass. Police are reviewing surveillance cameras near the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing 13-year-old boy suspected to be in Germantown

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Isaiah Barrett was last seen on the 1800 block of Brunner Street around 9:30 pm. Police suspect, he is in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. Barrett was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington, Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday aftrenoon at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Person Of Interest In Custody In Connection To Gunpoint Rape At SEPTA’s Snyder Station: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection to the alleged gunpoint rape at SEPTA’s Snyder Station on Wednesday. Police say the person is currently being transported to the Special Victims Unit. CBS3 reached out to police to confirm whether the person in custody is the same as the suspect seen on surveillance video this week, but we haven’t heard back yet. Officials describe the suspect as a 5-foot-6, light-skinned male in his 20s. Police say the man raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of N.J. grocery store owner

A 31-year-old New Jersey man has been charged with shooting and killing the owner of a grocery store on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Yaphet Norman is charged with felony murder in the death of Luis Morales, 40, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Police were called to Fortuna...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives seek tips after man killed at N.J. market

Officials on Wednesday identified the 40-year-old man who was shot and killed inside a Camden grocery store. Police found Luis Morales shot at the Fortuna Mini Market at Louis and Kaighn avenues after officers were called to a robbery at the business around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Morales died at a local hospital a short time later.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Two Suspects Steal Debit Card from Locker Room at Planet Fitness

BENSALEM, PA — Police are looking for two female suspects who they say stole a debit card from the locker room of a Planet Fitness in Bensalem, Bucks County. The card was then used to make over $500 in purchases at Kid’s Footlocker and Snipes at the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia. Investigators say the suspects also created Planet Fitness accounts at the Rising Sun location in Philadelphia using fraudulent information.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey 101.5

‘Not a family barbeque’ — Gloucester, NJ cops bust massive pool party at home

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A homeowner and a party organizer were charged in connection with throwing a huge party in a backyard pool. Police Chief David Harkins said police were called Sunday to a house on Poplar Avenue in the Blenheim section for loud music at a pool party. Officers found a security team that had been hired to work a pool party event, numerous cars parked around the neighborhood.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

'It's horrible': Police investigating spike in crime along Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a spike in crime along one of Philadelphia's most popular areas for recreation and exercise. A police source tells FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce that the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several gunpoint carjackings near Kelly Drive. One of the most recent carjackings happened last Friday in broad daylight along Lemon Hill Drive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman To Be Charged In Death Of 3-Year-Old Girl Placed In Her Care By DHS, Philadelphia DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman will be charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl placed in her care by the Department of Human Services in Southwest Philadelphia earlier this month. Police identified the victim as Hope Jones. The District Attorney’s Office will charge Kiana Casey with third-degree murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault of a child and other related charges. The DA’s Office says the child’s injuries are “extensive and disturbing,” according to the medical examiner. Police say officers responded to a hospital case call around 4:15 p.m. on July 12 in the 2600 block of Holbrook Street. First responders rushed the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

