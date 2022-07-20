ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Report Missing Teen

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Angela Jester. Angela,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

2 Injured By Gunfire, Another Cut By Glass During Shooting In Kensington: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Kensington. Officers responded to Emerald and Madison Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators learned that three people were riding in a 2003 Cadillac when someone shot at them from another vehicle and fled the scene. The victims drove themselves to Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus. A 17-year-old in the car was shot in the right arm and an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest, according to police. They were both placed in stable condition. Police say a 23-year-old man suffered a cut to the head from broken glass. Police are reviewing surveillance cameras near the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Girl, 11, stable after shooting inside home in Logan, police say

PHILADELPHIA - An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday after police say she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. Philadelphia police say the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. inside a home on the 4500 block of North 13th Street. The girl suffered a single gunshot wound to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington, Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday aftrenoon at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Detectives
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

11-Year-Old Girl Injured After Shooting In Philadelphia’s Logan Neighborhood: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North 13th Street. The girl was shot in her right upper shoulder, according to police. She was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition. Police said an arrest has been made. No other details on the suspect are available at this time. A weapon was also recovered, police said. Witnesses told Eyewitness News the girl was playing with a gun when it went off. It’s unclear how the girl got a hold of the gun. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$5,000 Reward Offered For Info In Hit-And-Run Involving Women, 2 Small Children In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More reward money is available for information in a hit-and-run crash involving three pedestrians. This happened late Monday night at North 50th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia. A car hit a woman and two small children as they were trying to cross the street. The crash took out a fire hydrant as well. The children weren’t seriously hurt but the woman remains hospitalized with critical leg injuries. “Well, I could tell you that when you see that video you can see that those two children were inches away from being catastrophically injured as well. I viewed the body-worn camera footage after this crash it was the most catastrophic leg injury I’ve ever seen in my 30 years,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said. Philadelphia police say the car is likely a blue Nissan sedan from the mid-2000s. It should have significant front-end damage. There’s now a $5,000 reward to catch the driver behind the wheel. Call Philadelphia police if you can help provide information to arrest the driver.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old Camden man has been charged with felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Yaphet Norman was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 20, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. He was charged in the death of Luis Morales, 40, she said. After receiving...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kicks96news.com

Philadelphia Police Department Makes Drug Arrest

Philadelphia Police Department arrested Shaquille Shumaker of Davis Street after he was found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana along with crack, cocaine, and a gun. This was Shumaker’s second arrest after being previously apprehended during a twenty-one-person round-up two weeks ago where he was arrested for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person Of Interest In Custody In Connection To Gunpoint Rape At SEPTA’s Snyder Station: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection to the alleged gunpoint rape at SEPTA’s Snyder Station on Wednesday. Police say the person is currently being transported to the Special Victims Unit. CBS3 reached out to police to confirm whether the person in custody is the same as the suspect seen on surveillance video this week, but we haven’t heard back yet. Officials describe the suspect as a 5-foot-6, light-skinned male in his 20s. Police say the man raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Two Suspects Steal Debit Card from Locker Room at Planet Fitness

BENSALEM, PA — Police are looking for two female suspects who they say stole a debit card from the locker room of a Planet Fitness in Bensalem, Bucks County. The card was then used to make over $500 in purchases at Kid’s Footlocker and Snipes at the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia. Investigators say the suspects also created Planet Fitness accounts at the Rising Sun location in Philadelphia using fraudulent information.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man in Stolen School Bus Leads Chase Through North Philadelphia

A man was taken into police custody after he stole a school bus and took police on a chase. Police say the bus was stolen from the Philly Transportation LLC parking lot in North Philadelphia Tuesday evening. After a brief pursuit, the driver jumped out of the bus at 13th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy