ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

10-Year-Old Reported Missing Tuesday Morning in Philadelphia

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 10-year-old Missing Juvenile Tristen Steven. He was last seen...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Missing 13-year-old boy suspected to be in Germantown

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Isaiah Barrett was last seen on the 1800 block of Brunner Street around 9:30 pm. Police suspect, he is in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. Barrett was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

$5,000 Reward Offered For Info In Hit-And-Run Involving Women, 2 Small Children In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More reward money is available for information in a hit-and-run crash involving three pedestrians. This happened late Monday night at North 50th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia. A car hit a woman and two small children as they were trying to cross the street. The crash took out a fire hydrant as well. The children weren’t seriously hurt but the woman remains hospitalized with critical leg injuries. “Well, I could tell you that when you see that video you can see that those two children were inches away from being catastrophically injured as well. I viewed the body-worn camera footage after this crash it was the most catastrophic leg injury I’ve ever seen in my 30 years,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said. Philadelphia police say the car is likely a blue Nissan sedan from the mid-2000s. It should have significant front-end damage. There’s now a $5,000 reward to catch the driver behind the wheel. Call Philadelphia police if you can help provide information to arrest the driver.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Girl, 11, stable after shooting inside home in Logan, police say

PHILADELPHIA - An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday after police say she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. Philadelphia police say the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. inside a home on the 4500 block of North 13th Street. The girl suffered a single gunshot wound to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

3-year-old girl brutally beaten, pronounced dead at CHOP

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A person was taken into custody for the death of a female toddler in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday. The incident happened on July 12, 2022, on the 2600 block of Holbrook Street around 4:16 pm. According to police, medics arrived to pick up a 3-year-old toddler for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington, Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday aftrenoon at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Twin Home Unsafe After Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Property In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old is under arrest Thursday morning after police say the teen stole a car and then crashed it into a twin home in Northeast Philadelphia less than an hour later. There’s plenty of damage at the intersection of Dewees Street and Welsh Road. Police spotted a teenager speeding and driving erratically around 2:30 a.m. Police followed him to the intersection, where the teenager eventually jumped the curb, crashed through the fence, drove over the lawn, and launched into the air. That car landed on top of a parked car in the driveway and crashed into the front of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#990
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Police Report Missing Teen

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Angela Jester. Angela, who lives at 15XX West Fairmount Avenue, was last seen this morning at approximately 2:45 a.m. Angela, a 17-year-old black female, stands 5’3″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen in Stolen Car Leads Police Chase, Crashes Into Homes

A teen boy driving a stolen car led a police chase that ended with the vehicle flying through the air and into two homes, displacing the families inside, police said. The 15-year-old was speeding near Grant Avenue and Bluegrass Road when a traffic officer spotted him around 2:30 a.m. and gave chase, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The car had been reported stolen an hour earlier.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Morning Briefing: Snake strangling owner shot by police; County giving out bonuses to new hires; Ex-Eagles backing ‘Celebrity Football’

Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. Today is expected to be the hottest day of our ongoing heat wave. Expect the temperature to hit about 98 degrees with the sun beating down from a cloudless sky. As with any time it gets this humid, there may be a pop-up thunderstorm later this afternoon.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Man in Stolen School Bus Leads Chase Through North Philadelphia

A man was taken into police custody after he stole a school bus and took police on a chase. Police say the bus was stolen from the Philly Transportation LLC parking lot in North Philadelphia Tuesday evening. After a brief pursuit, the driver jumped out of the bus at 13th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

‘Not a family barbeque’ — Gloucester, NJ cops bust massive pool party at home

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A homeowner and a party organizer were charged in connection with throwing a huge party in a backyard pool. Police Chief David Harkins said police were called Sunday to a house on Poplar Avenue in the Blenheim section for loud music at a pool party. Officers found a security team that had been hired to work a pool party event, numerous cars parked around the neighborhood.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Two Suspects Steal Debit Card from Locker Room at Planet Fitness

BENSALEM, PA — Police are looking for two female suspects who they say stole a debit card from the locker room of a Planet Fitness in Bensalem, Bucks County. The card was then used to make over $500 in purchases at Kid’s Footlocker and Snipes at the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia. Investigators say the suspects also created Planet Fitness accounts at the Rising Sun location in Philadelphia using fraudulent information.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
phl17.com

Human remains found underneath the I-76 bridge in Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Doctors are examining skeletal remains of an unknown man that was found underneath the I-76 bridge. The incident happened on Tuesday at University Avenue, and Schuykill Expressway Ramp around 10:38 am. According to police, a vehicle passing by westbound underneath I-76, found the remains and called the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy