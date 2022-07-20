ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Two Arrested for Crack, Prescription Drug Possession

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
BROOKLYN, MD – Police in Brooklyn have arrested Tyler Watson, 24 and Gregory Schouster, 27, both of Glen Burnie. According to police, on July 15,...

The Shankster
1d ago

Yet Hunter is on multiple videos with crack and underage girls and still not locked up.

Shore News Network

Annapolis Police Find Illegal Gun During Marijuana Arrest

ANNAPOLIS, MD – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment and registration violations in the area of West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis. Upon making contact with the driver, officers detected the odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle. The driver acknowledged that he had marijuana and a handgun inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. The backpack was recovered by the officer, who found approximately 6 grams of suspected marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Jersey Shore Online

Police Make Arrests For Drugs, Shoplifting And More

BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department Street Crime Unit have arrested multiple people for drugs, shoplifting and more. On June 30, detectives discovered a car making several violations near Brick Boulevard and Hooper Avenue, going towards Toms River. After officers pulled over the car, K9 Officer Scott Smith and his partner Echo arrived to assist.
BRICK, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Harry Reed of Wilmington, DE, for felony drug charges following a traffic stop in the Wilmington area on Wednesday night. On July 20, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., members of the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force performed a traffic stop on a Buick Park Avenue traveling on S. Heald Street in the area of Peach Street with expired registration. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the operator and sole occupant, identified as Harry Reed. Upon contact the trooper immediately observed suspected drugs in the lap of Reed and he was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 13.6 grams of crack cocaine and approximately 16.04 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Man Wanted on Police Warrant Assaulted Cops

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have announced the arrest of 31-year-old Alonzo Banks who was charged for assaulting police officers while being taken into custody on an active warrant. Police said on Tuesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m. an officer was transporting a wanted subject with outstanding warrants to the Jennifer...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

Police Arrest Suspect in 7 Commercial Burglaries in Columbia

COLUMBIA, MD – Police in Howard County have charged a suspect in seven commercial burglaries in the Columbia area in May and June. “On separate occasions from May 12-June 17, the suspect entered the following businesses in the overnight hours and stole various items: Howard International Market (8700 block of Cloudleap Court) and Mobil (6200 block of Columbia Crossing) three times each, and Shell (5600 block of Waterloo Road) once. Through investigation, police identified the suspect and arrested him,” police said.
COLUMBIA, MD
hudsoncountyview.com

Newark duo arrested for armed carjacking of Secaucus woman, 66, in Walmart parking lot

A Newark duo was arrested for an armed carjacking of a Secaucus woman, 66, in the Walmart parking lot yesterday afternoon, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Xavier Cenpin and Caliente Gaillard, both 19 and of Newark, are charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed carjacking, armed robbery, and receiving stolen property, Miller said in a statement.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Teen found dead in his car in the Bronx, police say

MOUNT HOPE, the BRONX (PIX11) — A teen was found fatally shot inside a car in the Bronx early Thursday morning, police said. The 18-year-old male was in his vehicle at the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in Mount Hope when he was killed, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at around 1:15 […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

