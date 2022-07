OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) — The latest on the Winding Fire in Yuba County: 6:30 p.m. Wildfire is holding at 82 acres and containment is at 40%. 12:16 p.m. Some evacuation orders and warnings have now been lifted. The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services says zone YUB-EO43 has had its evacuation order lifted and people can now return. YUB-E089 has also had its evacuation warning lifted. Officials say the evacuation order for YUB-E099 remains in effect. 7:04 a.m. Cal Fire reports that the Winding Fire has grown slightly to 82 acres as of Tuesday morning. Containment is also now up to 20%. Firefighters have now made dozer or hand lines...

2 DAYS AGO