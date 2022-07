As WWE “Raw” opened on June 25, 2007, Vince McMahon stood in an empty arena in Corpus Christi, TX, alone in the ring, and confirmed that Chris Benoit, his wife, Nancy, and son, Daniel, had been found dead at their family home. A tribute to the former World Heavyweight Champion was played during a three-hour special that initially was set to be a “memorial” for someone else — the Mr. McMahon character that had been “blown up” in a limousine just a few weeks prior. However, a day later, the full details of the tragic incident were apparent. It was, in fact, Benoit that had committed a double-murder and suicide, and WWE distanced themselves completely from Benoit from then on.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO