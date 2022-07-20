ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Fetus taken from funeral home, thrown away

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJ6rs_0glg4Gzx00

LODI, Calif. (BCN) –A fetus was taken from a funeral home in Lodi and disposed of in a waste container, police announced this weekend.

Police said they received a report Saturday from the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home about the fetus being gone from their storage area. During an investigation, video footage from two weeks prior showed an employee from a contracted transport service throwing away an item that had the fetus inside, according to police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The fetus was disposed of into a waste container. Police said since it was thrown away two weeks ago, all waste containers were emptied out and transported by the company.

SFO stabbing suspect identified, booked for attempted homicide

Despite detectives conducting a search of a landfill, the fetus was not located, but the employees involved in the alleged disposal were identified and questioned, according to police. Police have forwarded the case to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

The investigation remains open, according to police.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KCRA.com

Ceres police: Man falls off vehicle, dies after trying to assault driver

CERES, Calif. — A man has died after falling off a vehicle he was on top of while trying to assault the driver, the Ceres Police Department said. The driver involved called police around 2:30 a.m. on July 11 after the person, later identified as 27-year-old Gary Lee of Sacramento, tried assaulting him but then at some point fell off, the police department said. First responders tried giving Lee first aid before transporting to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
CERES, CA
KRON4 News

1 killed in Antioch drive-by shooting

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot during a drive-by style shooting in Antioch Thursday morning. The double shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 300 block of Lawton Street, police said. “Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located two male victims in […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Two dead, one injured following family dispute in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman are dead and a third person sustained life-threatening injuries following a family dispute in Modesto early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to a report of someone shot just after 5 a.m. initially believed that a family member had barricaded […]
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Government
Local
California Government
KCRA.com

Questions remain after Stockton shooting that left woman dead, teen injured

STOCKTON, Calif. — The day after a deadly shooting in a Stockton neighborhood, residents who spoke with KCRA 3 expressed their fatigue with violence. The Stockton Police Department announced that it arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with shooting two women and killing one of them. It happened near Albany and Astor drives. Investigators believe the 16-year-old and another gunman who accompanied him tried to rob the women, each ages 18 and 20, after he and another unidentified male met up with them. Police said that is when the two alleged gunmen shot at both women, killing the 20-year-old.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Authorities find at-risk missing Stockton woman | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found. Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Ceres farmer finds improvised hand grenade

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating a suspicious device in the 4500 block of East Redwood Road in unincorporated Ceres. According to the sheriff’s office, technicians determined that the device was an improvised hand...
CERES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Sfo#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Fairfield car crash starts grass fire

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle accident involving a rolled over car on Wednesday started a grass fire in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. The crash occurred along Ranch Solano Parkway near St Andrews Road, according to the fire department, where the vehicle rolled over onto an electrical box.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for fatal shooting near Lafayette in March

(BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near Lafayette in March, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Don-Juan Watson, 19, and Jalin Washington, 20, were arrested after sheriff’s deputies served warrants at a home in Antioch. They are accused of killing 20-year-old Basel Jilani in the area […]
LAFAYETTE, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Update: Woman Found in Hotel was Victim of a Homicide

MODESTO – Police say the woman found in a Best Western Hotel late Wednesday morning was the victim of a homicide. At about 11:00am, hotel staff called police after locating a deceased woman in a hotel room. Investigators were soon called to the location where they spent most of the afternoon working.
MODESTO, CA
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of killing lover by setting his tent on fire after seeing him with another woman

STOCKTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A homeless woman was taken into custody for allegedly killing her lover by setting his tent on fire. According to the Stockton Police Department, on July 7 at around 5:30 p.m., a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were inside a tent at Airport Way and Mormon Slough when the suspect allegedly lit the tent and the two victims on fire. They were transported to a nearby hospital, but the male died from his wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
California Civic

Stockton Police Dept: Help us locate Hoa

On 07/19/22, Hoa Thi Tran walked away from her family business in the 600 blk of N. Center St. She was last seen walking westbound on Park St. Hoa was wearing a blue hat, burgundy shirt, & purple pants. Hoa speaks Vietnamese. Please call SPD if located.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland woman goes missing for second time in 3 months

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Wednesday morning. Baozhu Guan, 70, also went missing in early May. Guan is considered at-risk due to having Alzheimer’s, OPD said. She was last seen at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda police officer saves baby’s life

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, some quick actions by first responders saved a baby’s life. Doctors say the steps taken at that critical moment in time essential were as the baby had stopped breathing. It was Saturday afternoon in a Target parking lot in Alameda....
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Victims identified in Napa County plane crash

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed after a plane crash on Sunday in Napa County, KRON4 reported earlier this week. Authorities have now released the identities of the victims. The victims are 61-year-old Roseville resident Scott Killian and 22-year-old Rocklin resident Dreyson Hicks, according to a press release from the Napa County […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

2-year-old struck in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers are currently investigating a collision involving a child and vehicle in North Sacramento. The collision occurred after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way and the pedestrian involved was a 2-year-old girl. Officers said that the child was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy