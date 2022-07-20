ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New trash can prototypes placed around SF

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzPR9_0glg481O00

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Franciscans will be able to test new public trash can prototypes around the city for the next two months and offer feedback before the design is finalized, city officials announced this week.

The trash cans currently in use were designed more than two decades ago. San Francisco Public Works is working on a new generation of public trash cans to serve different street conditions, considerable population growth, and more visitors in San Francisco.

The prototypes being tested are meant to be tamper-proof, easy to service, accommodate recycling, have graffiti-resistant coating and built-in capacity alerts to prevent overflowing. Each prototype can be produced at scale for $2,000 to $3,000 apiece.

Six different design prototypes will be placed across the city in commercial corridors, busy intersections and at bus stops. A total of 26 trash cans will be placed at locations for 30 days, and then moved to second locations for the next 30 days.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“This next generation of city trash cans will not only better serve our public trash needs at no additional cost, it will keep our sidewalks clean and continue to build on the City’s innovative solutions for a cleaner, safer San Francisco,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

Residents can see where trash can prototypes are placed at https://sfpublicworks.wixsite.com/trashcanpilot/can-locations and get detailed information about each prototype design with photos, videos, and a survey. The website and survey are available in five languages.

Each prototype will also have a QR code on its exterior for people to scan and fill out the online survey. Public Works will gather online comments and feedback from neighborhood meetings like farmers’ markets and Sunday Streets.

After the 60-day testing period, Public Works will decide on a final design from the six prototypes. They will then select a manufacturer or supplier for San Francisco’s more than 3,000 new public trash cans.

“Before we invest in over 3,000 public trash cans which we hope to last for years to come, we need to be sure they fit our specific San Francisco needs,” Public Works interim director Carla Short said.

“That’s why soliciting public feedback is key in our design process. We are thrilled to be able to street-test these six models and be able to deeply understand their functionality and durability through the eyes of our community, our Public Works staff, who maintain the cans, and our waste collectors, who service the cans,” Short said.

The prototype testing program is a partnership between San Francisco Public Works, Oakland-based industrial design firm Institute for Creative Integration, and San Francisco-based design and engineering firm APROE.

Public Works contracted with the Institute for Creative Integration to research successful trash can models. After approval from the San Francisco Arts Commission, APROE was brought in to develop construction drawings and create the trash can concepts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

See what a revitalized downtown SF may look like

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As downtown San Francisco’s economic recovery lags behind other major U.S. cities, the community benefit district that oversees the Financial District and Jackson Square has teamed up with an urban design studio to reimagine the future of the area in hopes of making it a “pedestrian paradise.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Troubles continue at 33 Tehama after flooding

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Troubles continue at the high-rise building 33 Tehama St. where 500 San Franciscans were displaced at the beginning of last month after a water main failure. Some residents were told they could re-occupy the building on Aug. 1, but now they’re told they may not be able to come back until […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Tiny Home Spotted on Bay Bridge – It's Not What You Think

A photo posted by KCBS of an apparent tiny home spilling off a truck and landing in a lane on the Bay Bridge sent social media buzzing Wednesday, with many taking the opportunity to jokingly tie the incident to the Bay Area's housing crisis. Even our very own Consumer Investigator...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

Caltrans to clear Oakland homeless encampment near MacArthur Maze

OAKLAND -- The biggest homeless encampment in Oakland will soon be shut down. Caltrans announced it is closing the entire Wood Street encampment due to safety concerns after multiple fires --  more than 100 --  at the site in recent years.The most recent major fire at the encampment happened July 11. Another large fire on April 5 killed one person who was living in an RV."Enough is enough, really. It doesn't really look good for the neighborhood," said Chastity Williams, a West Oakland resident.Neighbors said a group is operating a chop shop in the encampment. They said...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
London Breed
KTVU FOX 2

City council approves pay raise for Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Amid a nationwide racial reckoning between police and communities of color, Oakland city councilmembers on Tuesday gave police officers a raise following what a councilmember called a "backroom deal" by the mayor. All six councilmembers present at Tuesday's special City Council meeting approved the raise while Vice...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco announces 430 new shelter beds for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Mayor, London N. Breed announced on Tuesday that the city will open 430 new shelter beds for homeless residents. 250 of the beds will be at 711 Post and 180 of the beds will be in private rooms at the Baldwin SAFE Navigation Center. 711 Post is a former youth hostel located in the lower Nob Hill neighborhood that is being leased by the City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Cans#Prototypes#Design#Urban Construction#San Franciscans
KCBS News Radio

SF's $20K trash cans hit the streets. When and where to find them

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Remember San Francisco's $20,000 trash can prototypes which made national headlines last year? They're now hitting the city's streets. San Francisco Public Works is launching their new trash can testing program throughout the city for the rest of the summer. The department this week will finish dispersing 26 sleekly designed cans across San Francisco for residents and visitors to use and evaluate over a 60-day period.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
KRON4 News

Firefighters use millions of gallons of water to fight Marsh Fire

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A plan to drench smoldering marshland near Pittsburg with millions of gallons of water is underway. The plan is being executed nearly two months after the Marsh Fire started. By running hoses from water pumps along the watershed to the burn zone, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Captain Steve Aubert […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy