ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New shelter beds for the homeless

By Rob Nesbitt
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhhVz_0glg3wfK00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco’s shelter program added 420 beds today. The beds will be used to get people off the streets at locations in Lower Nob Hill and the Theater District.

KRON 4 spoke with the CEO of a nonprofit that’s running one of the locations. The shelters are being described as innovative.

The city says Congregate Shelters will always be a part of their homelessness response system. Adding that the pandemic and feedback from those experiencing homelessness led to a new shelter concept.

KRON4 took a look at 700 Post Street in San Francisco. They are a youth hostel turned homeless shelter that will be run by Urban Alchemy.

CEO Dr. Lena Miller says the privacy and independence of individual rooms were a big ask by those experiencing homelessness. “What we learned is that most people do not like congregate shelters, they don’t necessarily like curfews,” she told KRON4.

250 beds will be offered at 711 Post. Some private and some semi congregate rooms that fit two to four people according to Dr. Miller.

Care coordinators will be on site to help people find permanent options.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Dr. Miller, tells KRON4, “you figure out what’s going on with people, what’s happening in their lives, what resources they have, what resources they need and try to connect them.”

According to Deputy Director for the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, Emily Cohen, another 180 private rooms opened Tuesday at The Baldwin SAFE Navigation Center. The sixth street location includes a medical clinic.

Cohen tells KRON4, “you can access benefits, healthcare, and housing assistance.” Dr. Miller says the 430 beds at two locations will be essential as the city phases out the Shelter-In-Place Hotels that were used during the pandemic.

Emily Cohen, Deputy Director Dept. of Homelessness and Supportive Housing

“We go hotel by hotel,” Cohen says, “really work to rehouse the guests that are there making sure people aren’t discharged to the street or not offered an option.” She says 1,100 people who were living in a hotel have been permanently housed.

Some Shelter-In-Place Hotels will continue to operate according to Cohen, and the city has purchased two of the hotels to convert into permanent housing. “Number one thing that we hear from people experiencing homelessness is that they want a safe and dignified place to go inside.”

In addition to the 430 shelter beds that opened today, by September the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing plans on adding back another 592 shelter beds that were taken offline during COVID.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Troubles continue at 33 Tehama after flooding

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Troubles continue at the high-rise building 33 Tehama St. where 500 San Franciscans were displaced at the beginning of last month after a water main failure. Some residents were told they could re-occupy the building on Aug. 1, but now they’re told they may not be able to come back until […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

See what a revitalized downtown SF may look like

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As downtown San Francisco’s economic recovery lags behind other major U.S. cities, the community benefit district that oversees the Financial District and Jackson Square has teamed up with an urban design studio to reimagine the future of the area in hopes of making it a “pedestrian paradise.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrans to clear Oakland homeless encampment near MacArthur Maze

OAKLAND -- The biggest homeless encampment in Oakland will soon be shut down. Caltrans announced it is closing the entire Wood Street encampment due to safety concerns after multiple fires --  more than 100 --  at the site in recent years.The most recent major fire at the encampment happened July 11. Another large fire on April 5 killed one person who was living in an RV."Enough is enough, really. It doesn't really look good for the neighborhood," said Chastity Williams, a West Oakland resident.Neighbors said a group is operating a chop shop in the encampment. They said...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

New trash can prototypes placed around SF

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Franciscans will be able to test new public trash can prototypes around the city for the next two months and offer feedback before the design is finalized, city officials announced this week. The trash cans currently in use were designed more than two decades...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter#Congregate Shelters#Urban Alchemy#Kron On
NBC Bay Area

Tiny Home Spotted on Bay Bridge – It's Not What You Think

A photo posted by KCBS of an apparent tiny home spilling off a truck and landing in a lane on the Bay Bridge sent social media buzzing Wednesday, with many taking the opportunity to jokingly tie the incident to the Bay Area's housing crisis. Even our very own Consumer Investigator...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Black San Francisco leader blasts ‘homeless situation’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent San Francisco leader in the African American community is calling for more action to curb violent behavior by homeless people after a beloved nonprofit director was severely beaten by two allegedly homeless men Friday. James Spingola, director of the Ella Hill Hutch Community...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

15 employees fired by new SF DA Jenkins

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over a dozen employees were fired by San Francisco’s new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Staff turnover is not uncommon when a new DA takes office. In total, fifteen staffers were terminated by Brooke Jenkins, according to a recent report. “When it comes to me personally, what I am most worried about is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRON4 News

Healthcare workers on strike at Sequoia Hospital

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Hundreds of health care and support workers at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City went on strike Monday morning, calling for better working conditions and a new contract. Picketing was set to begin at 6 a.m. at the hospital located at 170 Alameda de las...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Foster City Moves Forward With Plan to Kill 100 Geese Over Poop Problem

Foster City is moving forward with a plan to kill 100 Canadian geese after city leaders say the animals are a nuisance, and their other options aren’t working. “You can’t even walk around without stepping in it,” said George Saliga of Foster City, talking about the poop geese leave behind. “It also has a bad smell to it.”
FOSTER CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Firefighters use millions of gallons of water to fight Marsh Fire

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A plan to drench smoldering marshland near Pittsburg with millions of gallons of water is underway. The plan is being executed nearly two months after the Marsh Fire started. By running hoses from water pumps along the watershed to the burn zone, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Captain Steve Aubert […]
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

SJFD contains fire at commercial building

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department has contained a two-alarm fire at a commercial building on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was on the 900 block of Park Avenue. The fire was called in at 3:08 p.m. to a single-story building. Park Avenue was closed between Race Street and Sunol Street. People […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy