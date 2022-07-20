ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Monkeypox in the Central Valley: Experts say rise in cases is unusual

By Esteban Reynoso
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ckcln_0glg3vmb00

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno County health officials announced the first case of monkeypox identified in the county on Monday . It comes after Tulare County announced its first case last week .

But this is not the first time the health officials have heard of monkeypox.

“Monkeypox is not a new virus, it’s been around for 50 years,” said Dr. Geetha Sivasubramanian, an infectious disease expert with UCSF Fresno. She says the way the monkeypox virus transmits is primarily through close contact.

“It needs a lot of close contact for transmission to happen, so it does not spread as quickly as a viral infection like COVID does,” she said.

That includes, kissing, hugging, sexual activities and touching the infected area. Although the virus itself is not new – what is new is how many cases there are. California has 250 cases confirmed; nationwide there are around 2,000 confirmed cases.

“It’s very common in Central Africa, West Africa with there being thousands of outbreaks over the last several years. What’s different this year is we are seeing large number of cases outside of Africa, which we haven’t seen before,” said Dr. Sivasubramanian.

Although the fatality rate for monkeypox is low, its early symptoms are just like other common viruses.

“It’s very close to smallpox, but it’s a lot – lot milder than what smallpox would be,” she said.

Two vaccines are available for monkeypox, but they are only for those considered to be high risk for the virus and have been in contact with an infected individual.

We tried to contact the Fresno County Public Health department to ask if the vaccine is available in the county, they did not get back to us in time for this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fresno County, CA
Sports
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Bill signed to help combat catalytic converter theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local law enforcement will now have the assistance of the CHP in fighting catalytic converter theft in the Central Valley. Thursday morning Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1653, a bill authored by Fresno-area Assemblyman Jim Patterson, that will make the resources of the California Highway Patrol available to local police and […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Africa#Central Valley#Monkeypox Virus#Kgpe#Ucsf Fresno
YourCentralValley.com

Madera County pushes to renew transportation tax

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County is moving forward with renewing a sales tax that funds local transportation projects. Measure T is a half-cent transportation tax that was first passed in 2006. It provides roughly $10.4 million a year for transportation projects and improvements. It’s supposed to expire in 2027, but the county is seeking […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 homes destroyed by Agua Fire, containment rising

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There have been no reported injuries among firefighters or civilians following the Agua Fire in Mariposa County – but two homes on Agua Fria Road have been destroyed by flames. The blaze was first reported around 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Evacuation orders have been lifted for the area surrounding Agua […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

What’s happening with high-speed rail in California?

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The groundbreaking for California’s high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run.
YourCentralValley.com

Measure C one step closer to November ballot

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Fresno County are another step closer to seeing Measure C on their ballots this November.  The Fresno County Transportation Authority voted 7-1 to approve of Measure C. It now is passed along to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, who are tasked with deciding if the half-cent sales […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired on Fresno’s Bulldog Lane, police say

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was detained after shots were fired into a Fresno apartment unit on Bulldog Lane on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the call was first received around 10:40 p.m. – and as they were arriving more calls were being made by residents about further shots fired. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Valley Children’s CEO talks about the new ten-year partnership with Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The name change for Bulldog Stadium became official last week, but last summer is when it was announced that Fresno State and Valley Children’s Healthcare had entered into a ten-year partnership. And apparently the two sides had been discussing that partnership for “at least seven years,” according to Valley Children’s president […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

John Zanoni is officially Sheriff-Elect of Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – John Zanoni has been officially named Fresno County’s Sheriff-Elect following the certification of the June 7 Primary Election Results. The California Secretary of State certified the results on Friday publishing a complete Statement of Vote. Statewide, figures show that the number of eligible voters registered in California is the highest it has ever been.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy