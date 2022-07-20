ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Red-Tailed Hawk Fights To Defend Its Nest From Thieving Owl

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zycX5_0glg2Ipp00

King of the nest.

Two amazing predators fighting over territory is one thing, but to do it all way up high in the sky is a whole other ball game.

Birds of prey are just cool, there’s no two ways about it. But, there are some that are more badass than others.

Great horned owls are one of those. They are a predator that is usually nocturnal and as badass as they come. They are known to take out the young of many other predators and steal the nest of some too if they can’t find any good ones.

This owl decided it was time to take over this red-tailed hawk’s nest. The hawk took quick notice and swooped in hoping to save its home.

Crashing down, the hawk just body slams on top of the owl and the pair start to duke it out right there in the nest.

Now, I have to say, I’ve never seen footage like this of two birds fighting. It’s crazy how they get back on their butts and let their feet do all the work… kind of like kangaroos.

It makes sense that they fight like this since their talons are both certified weapons, but it’s still wild to see.

The owl scares the hawk off as it jumps to safety in the air. It immediately swoops back around and comes back at the owl that is definitely still on high guard.

As the hawk comes down the eagle literally does a back flip, kicking away the hawk in the process. The owl falls out of the nest and that’s it for the battle.

It seems as though the hawk won but the video says the owl came back and laid its eggs right in the hawks nest.

Got ya there.

“The owl comes back the next day & lays an egg, an another a few days later. There are a few minor skirmishes, but the RTH finally moves on & lets the GHO have the nest.”

WILD.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Tailed Hawk#Hawks#Nest
Whiskey Riff

House Cat Takes Out Owl In Mid-Flight

Holy smokes, that’s a big target for a little ol’ house cat. Usually cats only go for prey much smaller than themselves. Owls are generally a large bird, this one is a species that is fairly large. It is one that probably preys on cats a bit itself.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

Deer Attack Videos: Whitetails Fight Bulls, Gore Rams, and Stomp Hawks

For millions of American hunters, the sun rises and sets on whitetail deer. We think about buster bucks year-round. Right now, those whitetail bucks are growing antlers and hanging out in bachelor groups. But when the days get shorter and their antlers harden, bucks break from their groups. Deer that had hung out together all summer become rivals. And once the rut kicks in, whitetail bucks are known for epic fights, sometimes to the death. But as it turns out, they’re willing to fight other critters too.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagles Try To Fight Off Mother Brown Bear Who Ravages Nest For Eaglets

Here we have some incredibly rare and raw footage, of two of the most ruthless creatures in all of the wilderness. We’re talking about a bald eagle, and a mother brown bear. When it comes to protecting her cubs, mama bear is going to do whatever she can at all costs to keep them safe and healthy, until she lets them go off on their own after about 3 years.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

World’s Unluckiest Squirrel Gets Impaled By A Tree Branch

Nature is a cruel, cruel beast. Between predators, food scarcity, harsh climates, hunters, disease, traffic and/or farm equipment… it’s almost a miracle that they survive as long as they do. And we’ve seen some survive some of the most BRUTAL conditions. However, sometimes as a wild animal,...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Buck Takes Out Motorcyclist As It Jumps Across Road

That’s one of the things about a motorbike, if you hit an animal you just don’t have near the same protection as any other vehicle. Hitting a deer in a car or truck isn’t something desirable, but it would be rare that it resulted in any serious injuries. Most of the time its just ends up with some damage, maybe a wrote off vehicle but not a wrote off person.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled

In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Fights off Wolf Pack Gunning for Elk Kill

In Yellowstone National Park, a grizzly bear proved that even a pack of hungry wolves can’t steer it away from its kill. At first glance, it would appear that the bear had no shot against the dozen wolves quickly closing in. While certainly powerful, it seems that the grizzly bear can’t possibly ward off all of its opponents and also protect its kill. But that’s exactly what happened in the snowy landscape of the national park.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Shares Insane New Footage of Devastating 2022 Flooding

Yellowstone National Park has released “compiled footage from the day of the flood and the resulting damage,” and it is intense, to say the least. Courtesy of their Minute Out In It: Flood Event June 13, 2022 feature, the public is seeing incredible in-park footage from the Yellowstone Flood Event for the first time. First up is a never-before-seen view from the Lamar River Canyon as the Lamar River churns with unimaginable force.
TRAVEL
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

166K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy