ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

FBI finds missing Ohio teen with kidnapper in Texas

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15E2tK_0glg1rK700

EL PASO, Texas (WDTN) – The Cincinnati and El Paso FBI rescued an Ohio teen on Monday after she was found with her kidnapper at a Texas bus station.

According to a release by the El Paso FBI, FBI El Paso and Cincinnati Field Offices found the 15-year-old girl and her kidnapper, Roman Nguyen at the Greyhound Bus Station in central El Paso on July 18. Authorities said Nguyen was possibly on his way to San Diego, California, where he lives.

Coroner ID’s man pulled from water in Springfield

Agents arrested Nguyen at the station and recovered the young victim. Todd Lindgren with FBI Cincinnati said the girl was from Hillsboro, Ohio.

“Thanks to the quick and coordinated efforts between the two FBI field offices, the minor was safely recovered,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey.  “The investigative work performed by both Field Offices underscores the FBI’s coordination across the United States to stop crimes against our community, especially minors who are amongst the most vulnerable.”

Nguyen has been federally charged with one count of 18 U.S.C. 2423 (b)-Travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, the release said.  Nguyen will be extradited to the Southern District of Ohio where the arrest warrant and complaint were filed.

Do you know them? Kettering PD looking for 2 suspected of theft

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated this case with the assistance of the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 13

Mary
1d ago

Kids willingly talk to these men thinking they are teenagers themselves. The men knowingly portray themselves as just teenagers. Sometimes it is to late. Kids need to be taught there are dangers out there.

Reply
5
Cynthia Howard
1d ago

she was lucky this time. i heard she met with him willing. if that is true she needs help too

Reply(1)
11
0072
1d ago

looks like she was on the verge of a very tragic situation, great job by men in blue

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Hillsboro Police: Missing Ohio girl found in El Paso

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro girl missing since July 16 has been found in El Paso, Texas with a 28 year-old man from California with whom she’d been talking to, Hillsboro Police tell our news partners WCPO in Cincinnati. Police have not specified the girl’s age, referring to her...
HILLSBORO, OH
WDTN

Sister identifies mystery woman found in Great Miami River

On July 13, a rowing team was on the Great Miami River when someone spotted a woman's body floating in the water. Police were called to the scene, but it was impossible to determine the woman's age, race or ethnicity due to how long the body had been in the water.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Hillsboro, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, TX
City
California, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
WDTN

Arrest made in connection to West Chester pedestrian strike

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — An arrest was made in connection to a fatal pedestrian strike that occurred back in May. According to West Chester Police, 30-year-old Miguel Gomez-Alvarez was arrested on July 29 in connection to a pedestrian strike that happened on May 29. Police reported that on May 29 46-year-old Sherry Haywood was […]
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Kidnapping#The El Paso Fbi#Cincinnati Field Offices
WDTN

Shoot for free at these 5 Ohio ranges

Free Range Day is offered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge. The event provides a safe place to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns, and archery equipment.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman accused of hitting another woman with a toilet seat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury after she attacked another woman with a toilet seat, Prosecutor Joe Deters said. Deasha Vaughn, 34, is facing an aggravated burglary charge. Deters says Vaughn kicked down another woman’s door while the woman was in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Names released in fatal Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio—The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in northern Pickaway County. The crash occurred along route 23 in the area of route 762. According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 33-year-old James B. Daniels II, was traveling southbound on route 23 when it veered off the side of the road, into the median, causing the vehicle to go airborne.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Body pulled from Ohio River in Lawrenceburg

DEARBORN CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Conservation Officers say an investigation has been opened after a man died in the Ohio River. On Tuesday around 10:38 a.m., conservation officers responded to the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg for a man that went underwater and never resurfaced. Witnesses told authorities they...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy