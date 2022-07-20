ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Shaun Livingston Not Retiring From Bringing His Basketball Camp to His Hometown

By Kurt Pegler
 1 day ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He’s a retired NBA player, not a retired Peorian.

That’s why former Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston is still bringing his Pride of Peoria basketball camp home.

Livingston is hosting his 12th annual youth basketball camp at Peoria High School, where he led his final two prep teams to state titles before launching his 14-year NBA career.

“Just keep the tradition going,” Livingston said. “Obviously there’s a lot of pride in this city. A lot of guys you have gone on and been successful. To be able to come back and pay it forward to the youth, the next generation and do our part. It feels good.”

Livingston says he has about 150 boys and girls at his four-day summer camp this year. And is paying for all of them.

“We want to continue to do that every year. Give the kids something to look forward to. We also pass out prizes, gifts and things of that nature to make it fun, said Livingston, who now has a front office position with the Warriors.”

His camp will wrap-up on Thursday.

Said Livingston: “More than anything, we try and get kids together, get them off the streets, get them in the gym, build some community, build build some life skills, and hopefully it resonates.”

