Clearwater, FL

Clearwater mom says storm, poor communication left her without power for weeks

By Rochelle Alleyne
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Keeping cool in her Clearwater home is not an option right now for Brandee Williams.

The single mom of four said a bad storm is partly to blame.

"On July 5, I got a call from my kids letting me know there's no power in the house," Williams said.

According to Duke Energy, a bad storm knocked down a tree, which knocked down some power lines. And while they were able to repair the lines that were damaged, they said her Weatherhead, which connects the home to power, is also in need of repair.

The problem is that piece of equipment isn't owned by Duke Energy, so it has to be fixed privately. Williams said the progress to fix things has been slowed by poor communication.

"It's just been crazy, my landlord won't answer the phone because I did let him know on the fifth that there was no power," she said.

ABC Action News also contacted Williams' management company, and we're still waiting to hear back. So in the meantime, Williams contacted an electrician on her own and booked a few nights in a hotel with her kids.

"We're doing the best we can. I've used my sign-on bonus money to pay for hotels and gas and food," Williams said.

It's been more than two weeks since the storm, and her power still isn't back on. Williams said she's now looking to move. To help, ABC Action News also contacted the Clearwater Housing Authority to see if anything could be done since Williams receives housing assistance.

In response, the CHA has offered her a special voucher so she can move out, which she tells ABC Action News will be helpful in the long run.

"We'd just like a place to stay," Williams said.

To keep her and her kids in a cool, safe place while they look for a new home, ABC Action News has also connected her to a local group that is helping to pay for a hotel and food over the next few days.

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

