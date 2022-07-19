ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TDLR celebrates Texas Elimination of Architectural Barriers Act & Americans with Disabilities Act anniversaries

By Editor
Gilmer Mirror
 3 days ago

AUSTIN – Texas needs more Registered Accessibility Specialists (RASes). Although 2,000+ construction projects are registered statewide with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), only 545 people are licensed to review and inspect those projects to ensure that the projects are designed and constructed to comply with the Texas Accessibility...

Gilmer Mirror

Governor Abbott Statement On Samsung Expanding Investment In Texas

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd.’s (“Samsung”) decision to potentially increase their historic investment in Texas to include 11 new semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Taylor and Austin. Last year, Governor Abbott announced Samsung’s initial plan to invest $17 billion in the construction of one new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor.
Gilmer Mirror

Texas universities grapple with how to provide reproductive health care information to students amid new abortion laws

“Texas universities grapple with how to provide reproductive health care information to students amid new abortion laws” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Gilmer Mirror

Governor Abbott Directs Coordinated State Response To Widespread Wildfire Conditions Across Texas

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today encouraged Texans to remain vigilant during increased wildfire activity this week as the State of Texas continues ongoing coordinated wildfire response efforts through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). Critical fire danger and widespread drought conditions have resulted in multiple wildfires continuing to burn across Texas, including the Chalk Mountain Fire in Somervell County and the 1148 Fire in Palo Pinto County. Both fires have caused local officials to issue voluntary evacuation orders for residents.
Gilmer Mirror

Potential for significant wildfires continues this week for much of North, Central and East Texas as firefighters work to contain several new fires from Monday

COLLEGE STATION—The fire environment, characterized by critically to extremely dry vegetation and critical fire weather, will support wildfire activity this week. Areas of concern include the eastern Rolling Plains, Cross Timbers, Central Texas, North Texas near the Waco and Dallas-Fort Worth areas and south along the I-35 corridor near the Capital region. The risk for significant fires is also expanding east to include portions of East Texas, including areas near Palestine, Crockett, Huntsville, Tyler and Marshall.
Gilmer Mirror

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Slips Below $4 for First Time Since Early May; Downward Trend Uncertain as Crude Oil Prices Remain Volatile

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Slips Below $4 for First Time Since Early May; Downward Trend Uncertain as Crude Oil Prices Remain Volatile. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 19 cents less than on this day last week and is $1.12 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $4.08 per gallon while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.59 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.44, which is 16 cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.28 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
