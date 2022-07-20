Sneak peek of redevelopment plans at former Avon Lake power plant site

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – After almost a century, Avon Lake ‘s lakefront could look very different.

The community got a sneak peek Tuesday night at potential plans for the former Avon Lake power plant.

Over 100 people packed into Avon Lake High School Tuesday for a public meeting to discuss the demolition and redevelopment of the Avon Lake Power Plant site.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community,” said Mayor Greg Zilka.

The redevelopment group, along with city officials, shared renderings of potential plans for the lakefront site, replacing the power plant that has stood on the shore for almost 100 years.

“Beachfront, trails, all the remediation that will happen on the side,” said Scott Hurst, creative director with Gensler.

Dan Rogatto was plant manager for 14 years before the plant closed in the spring.

“I hated to see the place shut down. I will hate seeing it demoed even more, but the place is going down and look at what is going to be there,” said Rogatto.

Mayor Zilka said he hopes the smokestacks stay.

“To me, they are sculptures. They are a statement of what we were in the past,” said Zilka.

So, what happens next? Developers said the plant is currently being decommissioned, then Charah Solutions plans to raze the plant and prepare the land for sale and redevelopment.

Charah has faced criticism for hiring out-of-state workers, something developers acknowledged Tuesday.

“One of the priorities is hiring local workers. It’s a pretty big undertaking and there is a lot to go around for everybody,” said Hurst.

“It will look different, but I think the idea of keeping part of the plant there, hopefully the memory stays,” said Rogatto.

