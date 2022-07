Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker called Thursday's fire on the Orange Line "unacceptable," but continued to defend the MBTA's overall performance. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio," he said it's "unfair" to say the MBTA is a total mess, as the show's co-host Jim Braude intimated, especially given that it is on time 88% of the time. He noted that the commuter rail's record is even better, with a 90% on time rate, while bus service is in the high 70% range.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO