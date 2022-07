SHREVEPORT, La.--As the temperature continues to rise and inflation only worsens many people are looking for help when it comes to getting the bills paid. Specifically the electric bill, and Catholic Charities of North Louisiana is doing its best to help. On Tuesdays they hold a money class and in order to get help with bills, people must attend. The hope is that people will gain more than just assistance through attending the class.

