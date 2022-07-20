ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

These businesses, organizations applied for a sports betting license in NE Ohio

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 1 day ago

In June, the Ohio Casino Control Commission...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.3 WCOL

This Is Ohio's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Ohio. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through the Southwest region of the state.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Deer Creek Offers Free Day at the Ohio’s Public Ranges in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges on Saturday, Aug. 20. Caption: Visit one of Ohio’s public shooting ranges on Saturday,...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio proposal will allow for three fishing lines statewide

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council received a proposal to allow a maximum of three lines while fishing statewide during its regularly scheduled meeting July 13, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. If approved by the Ohio Wildlife Council, the proposed rule change would...
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

This year the Ohio State Fair will be more accessible and inclusive than ever before

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Fair starts up again on July 27 and this year the fair will be more accessible and inclusive for everyone. This year the fair will offer continued accessibility enhancements, such as wheelchair/mobility device charging stations, accessible picnic tables, service animal relief areas, a dedicated sensory-friendly event, and technology to help people who are visually impaired get around the fairgrounds.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Business
spectrumnews1.com

Amid higher costs, some Ohioans express interest in alternative lawncare

OHIO — The price of having a well-kept lawn can add up quickly for homeowners, which is leading to the growing popularity of an alternative landscaping option. Xeriscaping involves using drought-tolerant plants instead of labor and water-intensive grass. Bobbie Schwartz owns Bobbie’s Green Thumb and said she’s noticed an...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Fossil hunting at home: what you can find in Ohio's rocks

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from a story about Fossil Park that aired on Aug. 5, 2021. Ohio has a rich and fascinating history. In northwest Ohio alone, historical moments range from the lost Black Swamp and its settlers' stories, to boasting some of the most crucial moments of the War of 1812. Other regions of the state aren't short of their own historical relics.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

List: County fairs in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Find your local county fair below. Athens County Fair: Aug. 5-13 Live music, demolition derby, tractor pull, and more. Athens County Fairgrounds – 286...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Northeast Ohio#Casino#Gaming
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio AG’s refusal to guide doctors facing felony criminal charges is a massive failure of duty

When Ohio Republicans created law putting health care professionals under the threat of felony criminal charges for providing abortion care, they made no exceptions for rape or incest, including in cases of children who’ve been sexually assaulted. Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost rushed to court on June 24, just after Roe v Wade was […] The post Ohio AG’s refusal to guide doctors facing felony criminal charges is a massive failure of duty appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Ambulance workers across Ohio face paycheck problems

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare said they have experienced paycheck delays three times in the last month, impacting their ability to pay bills. ProCare Medical Transportation Service, of Circleville, provides private ambulance transportation to area hospitals. Davian Rogers, of Jackson, worked for ProCare as an emergency medical technician until she experienced three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
utilitydive.com

FirstEnergy proposes $626M Ohio grid modernization plan with smart meters, bidirectional EV chargers

Three FirstEnergy utilities have filed a four-year, $626 million grid modernization plan with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that includes installation of 700,000 smart meters and equipment to reduce the duration and frequency of power outages, the utility company announced Monday. The filing covers Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating...
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

New stimulus would give you thousands more each year in Ohio

Are you feeling the squeeze financially during this time of rising costs due to inflation? Then you'll want to hear about this new proposal on the table that would give many people thousands of dollars each year. Three senators,Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines, have announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Here's a quick look at what this proposal includes. This program would send money to families. It would start funding families during pregnancy. $350 per month would be sent to families for each child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
CLEVELAND, OH
Delaware Gazette

Zoo home to oldest coaster in Ohio

POWELL — The American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) on Saturday unveiled an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark plaque for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Sea Dragon, the oldest operating roller coaster in Ohio. Sea Dragon, which opened in 1956, is also considered an ACE Coaster Classic owing to its traditional operating methods, including hand-pulled manual brakes and no seat dividers.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Back To School Dates

OHIO SCHOOLS BARNESVILLE SCHOOLS THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 – ALL GRADES BELLAIRE CITY SCHOOLSMONDAY, AUGUST 22 – ALL GRADES WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 – KINDERGARTEN BELLAIRE ST JOHN ACADEMY MONDAY, AUGUST 22 – ALL GRADES BEAVER LOCAL SCHOOLS MONDAY, AUGUST 29 – ALL GRADES BRIDGEPORT SCHOOLS THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 – ALL GRADES BUCKEYE LOCAL SCHOOLSWEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24 […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy