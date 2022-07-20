ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimbell Art Museum presents "SLAY: Artemisia Gentileschi & Kehinde Wiley"

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Two paintings depicting different versions of the Old Testament story of Judith...

Art in America

Value and Its Sources: Slavery and the History of Art

AT THE END OF 2021, the National Gallery in London published initial findings from an inquiry into its ties to transatlantic slavery conducted in collaboration with University College London’s Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. The report named individuals involved with the museum in its early decades who profited from slavery or the slave trade, either through the direct enslavement of people or through financial ties to plantation economies. It is a lengthy list, encompassing collectors, philanthropists, and artists. Among those named are the marine insurance magnate John Julius Angerstein, whose collection of paintings by Raphael, Rubens, Van Dyck, and others formed the museum’s foundational bequest; the painter Thomas Gainsborough, who benefited from the patronage of Antiguan sugar planters; and the sovereign and art collector Charles I, who in 1632 granted royal authorization to syndicates trafficking enslaved Africans from the Guinea coast to the Americas.
MUSEUMS
Smithonian

How a Celebrated Artist Redesigned the Stars and Stripes to Mark His Pride in Black America

In Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, after a white police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, protestors took to the streets. Rising among the plethora of signs decrying police brutality and pleas for justice, waved the stars and stripes in the colors of red, black and green. The flags were replicas of a celebrated artwork African American Flag, created by the conceptual artist David Hammons, who is recognized as much for his insightful paintings, sculptures and prints, as he is for challenging the art world, and all of its conventions. “I can’t stand art, actually, I’ve never, ever liked art,” he famously told an art historian in 1986.
FERGUSON, MO
CBS News

The geometric art of Sean Scully

Colorful grids and stripes woven together represent the signature style of the celebrated artist Sean Scully, who is the subject of a career retrospective at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Correspondent Serena Altschul talks with the 77-year-old Scully about his inspirations, from the post-impressionism of Van Gogh to the exotic geometry of mosaics in Morocco.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Design Museum to explore story of Surrealism in landmark exhibition

The story of the Surrealist movement and its impact on the world will be displayed in an “eye-opening” exhibition at The Design Museum. The exhibition titled Objects of Desire: Surrealism and Design 1924 – Today will run from October 14 until February 19 and will explore how the Surrealist movement revolutionised art and design.
MUSEUMS
Smithonian

Medieval Art’s Enduring Hold on Pop Culture

From Harry Potter to Game of Thrones, pop culture is saturated with medieval imagery. Now, a new exhibition at the J. Paul Getty Museum, “The Fantasy of the Middle Ages,” explores this connection by juxtaposing medieval art with the modern creations it inspired. “I think the project of...
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

Debussy in original colours (but briefer clothes)

The Trio Zerline of Lyon, France – Alice Szymanski, flute, Estelle Gourinchas, viola, Joanna Ohlmann, harp – have recorded on the Paraty label what sounds like a fascinating album of Debussy on the instruments and in the sonorities of his time. It is a commendable enterprise, founded on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theodysseyonline.com

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
VISUAL ART
CBS News

X-rays of famed artist Amedeo Modigliani's work bring "quite an amazing discovery"

Haifa, Israel — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of "Nude with a Hat" at the University of Haifa's Hecht Museum was X-rayed as part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC News

Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

HAIFA, Israel -- Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

How Leonardo figured out the beauty of anatomy

Leonardo da Vinci’s notes on human anatomy remained largely forgotten until the mid-18th century when the Scottish anatomist William Hunter learned of them in the royal collection. A new exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland, called Anatomy: A Matter of Death and Life, brings some of these drawings together with a variety of objects and artwork from the Scottish Enlightenment to illuminate the frequently tense relationship between the furthering of anatomical knowledge, and the need of early anatomists to procure dead bodies. Leonardo got around the problem by working with elite patrons and by assisting an academic professor of anatomy; later Dutch and Scottish anatomists often had to pull bodies from gibbets and graveyards. Modern medicine, the art of postponing death, is built on a foundation of this grave robbery, but had its origins in a more collaborative, consensual attitude typified by Leonardo. It’s an approach that has now returned: the exhibition closes with a moving series of videos from Edinburgh’s current professor of anatomy, a medical student and a member of the public, each explaining the vital role of bequests by people who leave their body to medical science.
MUSEUMS
The Urban Menu

Frida Kahlo – A Feminist Icon

Frida Kahlo is probably the most well-known female artist in history. She strayed from the conventional depiction of female beauty in art to represent real-life situations and her own raw experiences. Frida spent her entire life in excruciating pain after a near-fatal bus accident when she was 18 years old....
VISUAL ART
Carol Durant

Book review: The Gospel of Afronomics Theology a/k/a G.O.A.T. by Minister Zumbi Y. Shawala

It has been over a year since the book, TheGospel of Afronomics Theology also known as G.O.A.T. has been published by Minister Zumbi Y. Shawala, which is the audacious nom de plume by author Chris Johnson. The book was written for individuals and families toward changing their economic future. The reader will follow the principles in the book to change their financial circumstances. With over twenty-two years of research, Mr. Johnson's work has elements and principles from Malcolm X to Robert Kiyosaki.
architizer.com

“The Hand of God” is a Love Letter to Classic Neapolitan Architecture

Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. “The owl of Minerva flies at dusk.” When GWF Hegel wrote this in the preface to his book Elements of the Philosophy of Right, he was speaking of the study of history, arguing that historians are useless when it comes to understanding the present. The significance of major events is never really understood until years later when historians are able to see how the pieces fit into a general pattern. The same can be said of our own lives. The experiences we regard as especially significant likely did not make sense to us when we were living through them. Most of us have moments we wish we could relive — moments that our past selves failed to appreciate. It Is impossible to look back on such times without a tinge of pain.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

A Copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio Just Sold for $2.4 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A nearly 400-year-old collection of William Shakespeare’s plays sold just under $2.5 million at Sotheby’s auction in New York City on Thursday. The folio is one of 18 remaining copies left held by private collectors.  The folio contains a collection of 36 of the Bard’s most famous plays, with half unpublished manuscripts.  According to Sotheby’s, the copy was originally owned by a Scottish family who acquired it sometime in the 17th century and was most likely the only remaining copy with early Scottish provenance. The folio has experienced some wear and tear, with annotations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
domino

Every Wall in This Roman Apartment Is Covered in Art, From Flea Market Finds to Cubist Paintings

That age-old phrase tells us “home is where the heart is,” but what if your heart is in multiple places at once? In her new book, Nomad at Home: Designing the Home More Traveled (out July 12), interior stylist and creative director Hilary Robertson explores how investing in many houses, not just simply the one where you spend the most time, can lead to a fuller life experience—and a more well-designed primary home. Although, if that’s not in the cards, simply picking up tchotchkes from that small town you’re passing through or pulling a color palette from a scenic view will do. Each chapter explores what happens when a certain kind of nomad designs their home base.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TheDailyBeast

Claes Oldenberg, Larger-Than-Life Pop Art Sculptor, Dies at 93

Claes Oldenberg, the quirky godfather of Pop art, known for creating colossal sculptures out of everyday objects, died Monday at his Manhattan home. He was 93. His death was confirmed by the pair of art galleries that have long represented him, one of which added that he had suffered complications from a fall. “It was thrilling to work with Claes, whose odd take on things was delightful, and could completely turn one’s mood around,” wrote Paula Cooper, the owner of the SoHo gallery that shares her name. Born in 1929 in Stockholm, Sweden, Oldenburg moved to New York in 1956, where he was caught up in the radical new movements shaking the art world’s foundations at the time. His massive outdoor installations—including a 30-foot cherry balanced on a spoon; a 20-ton baseball bat; and a 45-foot-tall clothespin—have been displayed across the country. “Art had to mean more than just producing objects for galleries and museums,” he explained to the Los Angeles Times in 1995. “I wanted to locate art in the experience of life.”
MANHATTAN, NY
SFGate

Secret Van Gogh self-portrait discovered on reverse of another painting

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Frances Fowle, the senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland, got what was likely to be the most exciting text message of her career while waiting in line at a fish shop on a Friday afternoon. It was an image from an X-ray. Not of broken bones - but of a previously unknown self-portrait by Vincent Van Gogh.
VISUAL ART

