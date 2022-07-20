ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Muskegon, Calhoun counties to consider no-fault reform resolution

By Marisa Oberle
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpftf_0glfxwmC00

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Families and care providers impacted by changes to Michigan’s no-fault auto law hope local elected leaders can push the state legislature to fix an issue caused by the reform.

“I need your help, we need your help,” said Cheryl Bush.

Bush and her husband, Wesley, pleaded with Muskegon County commissioners at their board meeting on Tuesday to pass a resolution which urges the Michigan legislature to amend the no-fault reform act so it creates an “adequate” reimbursement cap, similar to the state’s workman’s compensation fee, for catastrophic vehicle crash survivors and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONfRw_0glfxwmC00

“It’s just so aggravating and irritating,” said Wesley. “You can’t believe what it’s like.”

The Bushs' daughter, Angela Knight, was paralyzed from the neck down after a crash in 1995 on Airline Road.

Insurance paid for Knight’s caregivers for more than two decades, but under the reform act, which went into effect last July, the legislature capped reimbursement for home care providers at 55 percent of what they previously billed.

As a result, many companies can no longer afford to tend to their clients.

“It’d be great if we can get a 45% cut on gas, but I don’t think a lot of the oil companies would decide to provide it to us,” said Brian Harrison, executive director of therapy services at AdvisaCare. “Similarly, taking a fair market rate like the care received by these individuals and cutting it by 45 percent puts us in quite a bind.”

Lawmakers tried to legislate the issue this past year, however nothing ever happened.

That’s why those affected by the issue are now going to local leaders.

Thirty counties that make up 56% of the state’s population have already passed the resolution or one similar to it, including Montcalm, Kalamazoo, Oceana, Berrien, and Mecosta counties.

Calhoun County commissioners plan to vote on the resolution this Thursday. Those in Muskegon will follow on August 16.

“The hope is that as we get more and more county support, that the elected officials at the state level will continue to take notice and see that as they need to listen to their constituents,” said Harrison.

Families say without the change, their loved ones may die.

“They [legislature] need to feel the pressure because we’re feeling the pressure,” said Cheryl.

She added, “We have suffered once with a terrible car accident… we don’t deserve to be put through this hell again.”

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

Gas Will Be Offered For $2.38 In A Calhoun County Community

East Leroy, Michigan, is a quiet community with a population of slightly over 2,600 people, but that may all change Friday, July 22. Motorists will be able to get discounted gas at a gas station in East Leroy, for $2.38 per gallon. Because of the anticipated response to such a deal, the location could not be revealed until 24 hours before the price drop. To honor the location announcement restriction, this article couldn’t be published until 1 PM, Thursday, and that deadline has been met.
EAST LEROY, MI
bridgemi.com

Michigan election conspiracies crumble as canvass, sheriff probe sputter

LANSING — A St. Clair County voter who says she backed Donald Trump in 2020 is considering legal action against a Trump-endorsed legislative candidate who publicly accused her of voter fraud, she told Bridge Michigan Wednesday. The false allegation from Republican state House hopeful Jacky Eubanks of Chesterfield Township...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
County
Muskegon County, MI
County
Calhoun County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Muskegon County, MI
Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Detroit News

Opinion: Michigan relies too heavily on property taxes

Here's the bright side of rising real estate prices — the value of your home is going up. The dark side — your property taxes will, too. After several decades of inflation averaging a little more than 2%, it topped 9% in June, and that will translate into unusually high increases in property tax bills next year.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Five dank news nuggets from across Michigan

Nowadays, there’s simply too much cannabis news in Michigan for me to keep track of it all in one column every week. So, to help keep local stoners informed, here’s another installment of “Seeds and Stems” — an assortment of cannabis products and news from the last month that I’ve personally plucked from the grinder and rolled up just for your consumption. Enjoy.
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Woman Wants 10 Grand for What?!

This Michigan woman who claims she was “stood up” a while ago is now trying to sue the man for 10,000 dollars. A woman in Michigan named QaShontae Short was stood up a while back, and she didn’t just complain about it on social media. She decided...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan's race for governor: Meet GOP candidate Garrett Soldano

Michigan's primary election is August 2. There are five candidates trying to win the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. As part of Michigan Radio's Election 2022 coverage, we're speaking to those candidates on Morning Edition. Garrett Soldano is a chiropractor and owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Knight
wnmufm.org

Governor Whitmer declares Marquette County State of Emergency

(UNDATED) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Marquette County to aid in recovery efforts from flash flooding on May 12th. The state of emergency declaration makes available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. It authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Legislature#No Fault Insurance#Reform Act#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Families
mibiz.com

Biz groups ‘stunned’ by adopt-and-amend ruling; warn of restaurant and lodging closures

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comments from labor attorneys at Varnum LLP and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP. Statewide business advocacy groups are raising alarms over a Tuesday court ruling that determined state lawmakers in 2018 illegally watered down ballot initiatives that would have strengthened the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave requirements.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWMTCw

Woman shot and killed on side of the road in Berrien County

FAIR PLAIN, Mich. — One person faces an open murder charge after a shooting Wednesday night. Benton Charter Township Police Department officers were called to Norton Avenue and East Napier Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police found a man and woman lying outside a white Jeep that was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

MSP investigating garage thefts in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a pair of garage thefts in Calhoun County. They say a car was stolen in the 27000 block of P Drive South in Homer Township. The victim’s black 2017 Mazda 6 was taken from their garage between 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night and 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy