ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Daily Harvest ID's ingredient at issue in product that sickened, hospitalized hundreds of customers

By Melanie Woodrow
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJhqy_0glfxn4t00

Food delivery service Daily Harvest named the ingredient in one of its products as the reason that hundreds of people were sickened and hospitalized after consuming the item. In some cases customers had their gallbladders removed.

RELATED: Revive Superfoods has concerns about tara in one of its smoothies, pulls product from website

The company says tara flour in its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles is the cause of the issue. Daily Harvest says tara flour is a plant-based source of protein. Daily Harvest issued a voluntary recall of its crumbles on June 17. Daily Harvest's CEO says tara flour was only used in the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles and that the company is no longer sourcing from this producer.

VIDEO: Daily Harvest customer tried to warn CEO symptoms much worse than 'gastrointestinal discomfort'

Hospitalized Daily Harvest customer tried to warn CEO symptoms were much worse than 'gastrointestinal discomfort' due to French lentil crumbles.

The CEO also says that the producer does not provide any ingredients for the company's 140 plus other menu items. Daily Harvest has not named the producer of its tara flour. Information that attorney Bill Marler, who is representing close to 300 Daily Harvest customers, says people want to know.

"Knowing who the supplier of Tara is does a number of things, one is it helps the FDA, it helps consumers, it helps lawyers figure out where the contamination event occurred, you know did Tara come directly from Peru to the manufacturer in Minnesota or did it come through other sources where contamination could have occurred," said Marler.

Daily Harvest's CEO says the company's investigation team will continue working with the FDA and the tara flour producer to determine what specifically made people sick.

UPDATE: In an emailed statement to ABC7 News on Wednesday, responding to a request sent to the FDA on Tuesday, an FDA Spokesperson writes:

"The FDA is committed to helping ensure that the products we regulate are safe and effective for use as we continue to have one of the safest food supplies in the world. Generally speaking, during ongoing outbreak or adverse event investigations, the FDA names ingredients or ingredient suppliers only when there is enough evidence linking that ingredient to illness or injury. Currently, the FDA is collecting data in addition to samples and conducting sample analysis on multiple ingredients. This includes extensive testing for numerous possible adulterants, including microbial and chemical contaminants. Sample analysis takes time, and there are no guarantees the information available to the agency will demonstrate a definitive link between illnesses and foods. The investigation of a particular ingredient does not mean that the ingredient, or the firm that supplied the ingredient, is definitively linked to adverse events - the results of an investigation into an ingredient may well lead to that ingredient being ruled out as a cause of illness or injury. Sharing preliminary information on the investigation may mislead consumers in believing that a specific ingredient was the cause of an illness or outbreak when in fact it was later ruled out of being linked to an adverse event.

The FDA continues to work with Daily Harvest to determine the cause of illnesses and will issue updates to the advisory for this inciden t. FDA will also provide actionable consumer advice on potentially hazardous products as well as updates on our investigations as information becomes available."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0glfxn4t00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
CNET

Daily Harvest Says It Has Found Cause of Food Poisoning Outbreak

Daily Harvest, the plant-based meal delivery service that made headlines in June when hundreds of customers reported serious illnesses, believes it has found the source of the outbreak. The tainted food item in question was Daily Harvest's French Lentil and Leek Crumbles, and the brand claims that tara flour is the culprit.
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PET SERVICES
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Popculture

Pancake Recall Issued

Consumers may want to exclude pancakes from their breakfast following an urgent recall. Hovis Ltd. on July 20 recalled certain pancake mixes after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen. The recalled Ormo (Hovis) Food Service Frozen Pancakes with Buttermilk contain egg, which is not mentioned on the label, meaning the pancakes pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
FOOD SAFETY
DogTime

Salmonella Outbreak Causes Another Pet Food Recall

A Salmonella outbreak caused Stormberg Foods to recall products this week. The news follows a similar outbreak that occurred just a couple of weeks ago. In late June, Freshpet recalled their home-cooked chicken recipe for Salmonella contamination. Earlier this year, Dog Gone Dog Treats recalled their products in Massachusetts for Salmonella contamination, as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese company attempting massive land buy next to US Air Force base

A Chinese food processing company is attempting to buy around 370 acres of land in North Dakota, in an area around 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base, raising concerns among lawmakers that the land purchase could be used to surveil the nearby U.S. base. Lawmakers requested a review of the purchase last week.
GRAND FORKS, ND
foodsafetynews.com

Snail meat likely behind some outbreaks in Africa

Scientists have suggested that outbreaks from edible snail consumption may be going undetected in Cameroon. Researchers detected Campylobacter, Yersinia, Listeria, Salmonella, and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli in snails in Cameroon. African land snails are a source of food for many people in sub-Saharan Africa because of their protein. In Cameroon,...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sickened#Food Delivery#Peru#Foodsafety#Revive Superfoods#French#Daily Harvest
foodsafetynews.com

Honey recalled after FDA detects active ingredient to treat ED in product

Shopaax.com in Newark, DE is recalling all lots of Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP because it contains undeclared Sildenafil, the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Viagra, used to treat erectile dysfunction. The recall was initiated after FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP contains Sildenafil.
NEWARK, DE
foodsafetynews.com

Barry Callebaut warns of Salmonella shutdown impact

Barry Callebaut is bracing for a significant financial impact after stopping production because of Salmonella contamination at a factory in Belgium. Although the full effect of the incident is still being assessed, it is expected to be “notable” in the financial figures for the fourth quarter 2021/22. Full year results will be published in November.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NBC News

Freeze-dried blueberries recalled due to potential lead contamination

Freeze-dried blueberries harvested in Lithuania are being recalled over fears of lead contamination. The voluntary recall covers packages of organic freeze-dried blueberries under the brand name Natierra, with best by dates of December 2022 and January 2025, the brand's parent company, BrandStorm Inc., announced via the Food and Drug Administration.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Daily Harvest CEO says they have identified tara flour as cause of illnesses

In a recent update from Daily Harvest, CEO Rachel Drori says that the company has identified tara flour as the cause of the more than 470 illnesses reported to the company. Tara flour comes from the seeds of tara trees which are native to Peru. Tara flour is one of more than a dozen ingredients listed in Daily Harvest’s recalled French Lentil + Leek Crumbles.
AGRICULTURE
CNET

Florida Ice Cream Company Issues Recall Over Link to Listeria Outbreak

Big Olaf ice cream has been linked to a listeria outbreak that's sickened at least 23 people and resulted in one person's death. The CDC's investigation is ongoing. Listeria infection can be serious for people who are pregnant, older adults, newborn babies and those with weakened immune systems. What it...
FLORIDA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Mostly children sick in Chinese Salmonella egg outbreak

A Salmonella outbreak that mainly sickened children in China was caused by contaminated kitchen-made mayonnaise used in egg sandwiches, according to a study. In September 2019, the Shenzhen and Dongguan Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were notified of a large cluster of suspected gastroenteritis involving primarily children who sought medical care at hospitals in the two cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent dog treat recall: These treats might be tainted with Salmonella

It’s not just food for humans that can get contaminated with Salmonella and trigger product recalls. Sometimes, pet food might contain dangerous bacteria that can make humans sick as well as their pets. That’s the case for Stormberg Foods, which announced a recall for a variety of chicken dog treats that might contain Salmonella.
PET SERVICES
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy