Outdoor workers deal with sizzling heat in New York City

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

New Yorkers who work outdoors are finding it hard to deal with the rising temperatures this week.

RELATED: 8 tips for working safely during hot weather

USPS employee Jermain Christian says it’s been difficult to constantly be under the sun while on the job.

“Working in the sun all day…I work outside about six days a week for about four or six hours every day,” he says.

According to Representatives at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, nearly three out of every four fatalities from heat-related illnesses happen during the first week of a person's job — which is before an employee's body gets acclimated to such high temperatures.

OSHA shared some tips to help keep those working outside in the sun protected.

Employees should drink a cup of water every 20 minutes, even if they are not thirsty, in order to avoid dehydration.

Employers should also allow employees to take frequent breaks, and that it's very important to take those breaks in a cool shaded area if possible.

Madelline Medina, a safety expert with OSHA, says to look out for signs and symptoms of heat stroke.

“If you're talking to someone and you think he's slurring the words or if he's having some sort of seizure…if you see someone that lost consciousness, if even for a second, that is a medical emergency. That means most likely they're having a heat stroke,” she says.

GUIDE: Cooling centers around the tri-state area
MORE: 13 cool tips to help you stay healthy during the summer heat


