Today was an off day at work so I went to get a coffee, normally I go inside to order but today I did the drive through and what did my eyes see as I was waiting to pay. A Quilted Heart hanging at the right height for my truck in a bush. And since I love the ocean this one was perfect, it had sail boats on it. Thank you for making my day and letting me know about this amazing program.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO