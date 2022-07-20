Jersey Proud: Westfield mother to win ESPY Award for starting girls flag football team

A Westfield mother will be honored at the ESPY Award show Wednesday night for her work in the community.

Kelly Hantman will receive the award for contributions to broadening sports access for girls after she started a girls flag football team.

Usually only the boys play football, but Hantman figured there might be interest in a girls team. Sure enough, over 80 kids showed up for the first practice.

Over 100 members of the Westfield PAL girls flag football team worked out last week at the Jets facility in Florham Park. The team will have its inaugural season this fall.