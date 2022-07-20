East End economy gets boost from new development in Westhampton

A groundbreaking for the fifth development designed to help the East End economy took place in Westhampton Tuesday.

It's part of an effort to accommodate the space needs for small industrial businesses.

Rechler Equity Partners constructed the property - saying it provides a place for any small enterprise out east.

"From warehouse distribution to manufacturing to office agriculture - there's no limit to what's happening in the Hamptons Business District," Gregg Rechler, of Rechler Equity Partners.

The building is set to be an 840,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art industrial park.

It will pay homage to the late Long Island real estate innovator Donald Rechler - who build the Hauppauge Industrial Park in the '60s.