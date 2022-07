Named "the only place in the world where snow falls upside down" by Ripley's-Believe-It-Or-Not, the legendary Blowing Rock geological formation has been attracting visitors to its corner of North Carolina since 1933. The accompanying mountain village of Blowing Rock sits 4,000 feet above sea level along the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway. The winter brings enough snow to the nearby Blue Ridge Mountain peaks that it is possible to ski the south, staying over at one of Blowing Rocks charming B&Bs.

BLOWING ROCK, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO