Paramount Sets ‘A Quiet Place: Year One,’ John Krasinski-Directed Ryan Reynolds Film for 2024

Paramount has announced a few updates to its release calendar, delaying upcoming projects like its “A Quiet Place” entry and the John Krasinski-directed “ If ” by a few months.

“A Quiet Place: Day One,” which had previously been untitled, will hit theaters on March 8, 2024. The Michael Sarnoski-directed horror film had been set to bow on Sept. 22, 2023.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski serve as producers on the film, while Allyson Seeger serves as an executive producer. Plot details on the sequel remain under wraps, though the newly announced title suggests a prequel of sorts to the post-apocalyptic series.

The studio’s upcoming John Krasinski-directed film starring Ryan Reynolds has received an official title of “If.” The production has set a new release date of May 24, 2024, after previously being set for Nov. 17, 2023. Krasinski also stars in the film, while the supporting cast includes names such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim and Steve Carell

Along with starring in and being credited as the sole writer and producer on “If,” Krasinski also serves as producer, alongside Reynolds and Allyson Seeger. George Dewey and Alexa Ginsburg serve as executive producers.

