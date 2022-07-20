ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Sets ‘A Quiet Place: Year One,’ John Krasinski-Directed Ryan Reynolds Film for 2024

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
Paramount has announced a few updates to its release calendar, delaying upcoming projects like its “A Quiet Place” entry and the John Krasinski-directed “ If ” by a few months.

“A Quiet Place: Day One,” which had previously been untitled, will hit theaters on March 8, 2024. The Michael Sarnoski-directed horror film had been set to bow on Sept. 22, 2023.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski serve as producers on the film, while Allyson Seeger serves as an executive producer. Plot details on the sequel remain under wraps, though the newly announced title suggests a prequel of sorts to the post-apocalyptic series.

The studio’s upcoming John Krasinski-directed film starring Ryan Reynolds has received an official title of “If.” The production has set a new release date of May 24, 2024, after previously being set for Nov. 17, 2023. Krasinski also stars in the film, while the supporting cast includes names such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim and Steve Carell

Along with starring in and being credited as the sole writer and producer on “If,” Krasinski also serves as producer, alongside Reynolds and Allyson Seeger. George Dewey and Alexa Ginsburg serve as executive producers.

The Independent

Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film

Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.Appearing on The One Show on...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Halloween Ends: First Trailer for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Final Chapter Revealed

The first trailer for Halloween Ends has arrived today, giving horror hounds a brief glimpse at what’s been billed as the final showdown between series stalwart Laurie Strode and masked menace Michael Myers. The 13th film in the 44-year-old franchise, Halloween Ends will become the fourth in the new...
MOVIES
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Where the Crawdads Sing – Movie Review

“Where the Crawdads Sing” is being pushed as one of those literary adaptations that kicks off a whole litany of adaptations. We had magic and fantasy with “Harry Potter,” supernatural romances with “Twilight,” dystopian ordeals with “The Hunger Games,” and that weird trend of relationships complicated by increasingly rare diseases with “The Fault in Our Stars.” I think this one is supposed to kick off a trend of adaptations of books about recluses. Or maybe about the South. Or murders and trials. Judging by this movie’s unimpressive critical reception and third-place box office finish in its opening weekend, I highly doubt that it’s going to be the start of any such movement.
MOVIES
ComicBook

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds Movie Gets New Title and Release Date

What If John Krasinski directed Ryan Reynolds? Paramount will answer the question when If opens in theaters on May 24, 2024. Previously titled Imaginary Friends and dated for November 17, 2023, If is Krasinski's directorial follow-up to Paramount's horror hits A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Announced in 2019, THR described the fantasy comedy as "the tale of a man who can see and talk to people's imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side, and it's up to Reynolds' character to save the world from those that become evil."
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Renews Grisly True-Crime Series for Season 3

Netflix is continuing to put an emphasis on its true crime library. The streamer has officially renewed its grisly true crime docuseries I Am A Killer for Season 3. The renewal news, confirmed by Deadline Wednesday morning but not yet publicly announced by Netflix, comes more than two years after I Am A Killer Season 2 arrived on the platform in January 2020.
TV SERIES
